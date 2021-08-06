Healthy snacking: Enjoy no-fry fruit chips today

You can now make a healthier homemade alternative to your chips to satiate your taste buds. (Source: Unsplash)

Staying fit and healthy is not just a lifestyle choice anymore, it has become the need of the hour. But often, we are forced to let go of our favourite food items in order to maintain our health. One of our favourites (yet unhealthy snacks) is chips, and experts always advise to stay away from them.

However, you don’t have to forego your chips cravings anymore. You can now make a healthier homemade alternative to satiate your taste buds. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria recently shared an easy and quick recipe to make no-fry fruit chips at home.

“4 no fry fruit chips! Who says you need to miss on your favourite chips because they are fried? Let’s not fry them! Check out these Potato, Apple, Banana and Beetroot Chips!” she captioned the post. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Here’s how you can make guilt-free potato, apple, banana and beetroot chips at home with just two ingredients.

ALSO READ | Make crispy Maharashtrian kothimbir vadi with this easy recipe

Method