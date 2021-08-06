Healthy snacking: Enjoy no-fry fruit chips today

August 6, 2021 6:20:49 pm
Staying fit and healthy is not just a lifestyle choice anymore, it has become the need of the hour. But often, we are forced to let go of our favourite food items in order to maintain our health. One of our favourites (yet unhealthy snacks) is chips, and experts always advise to stay away from them.
However, you don’t have to forego your chips cravings anymore. You can now make a healthier homemade alternative to satiate your taste buds. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria recently shared an easy and quick recipe to make no-fry fruit chips at home.
“4 no fry fruit chips! Who says you need to miss on your favourite chips because they are fried? Let’s not fry them! Check out these Potato, Apple, Banana and Beetroot Chips!” she captioned the post. Take a look.
Here’s how you can make guilt-free potato, apple, banana and beetroot chips at home with just two ingredients.
Method
- Slice beetroot, raw bananas (stored in ice water), potatoes or apples with the help of a vegetable slicer.
- Dab and dry the sliced fruits.
- Spread 1 tsp oil on a plate.
- Place the sliced fruits on the plate.
- Microwave for three minutes.
- Turn the chips and microwave for 3 minutes again.
- Air dry for five minutes.
- Your guilt-free chips are ready!
