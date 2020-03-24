Gudi Padwa recipes: Puran poli gets a healthy twist

Puran Poli is a special dish made on Gudi Padwa. (Source: File Photo) Puran Poli is a special dish made on Gudi Padwa. (Source: File Photo)

The spring festival of Gudi Padwa which marks the new year is knocking at our doors, and what better than to celebrate it by making some special delicacies? Puran Poli, which is a popular Maharashtrian dish, is specially made on the day. While the traditional dish is made with flour, chana dal, ghee and jaggery, give yourself a break and add a healthy twist to the recipe.

Whole Wheat Puran Poli by Shilpa Shetty

Ingredients

1 cup – Chana dal

2 cups – Water

3/4 cup – Jaggery

1/4tsp – Jaiphal or nutmeg powder

1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

1/2tsp – Ginger powder or sonth

A pinch of salt

1 cup – Whole wheat flour

1tsp – Oil

Method

*Soak chana dal for 15 minutes.

*In a cooker, add the soaked dal and water. Cover the lid. Cook for two whistles.

*Strain the dal to take out excess water.

*Take a pan. Add the dal and jaggery. Cook the mixture until it is mashed well and dried for 12-15 minutes. Add nutmeg, cardamom powder, ginger powder and salt. Give it a good mix. Switch off the flame.

*Add the mixture to a smasher to further smoothen the texture. Filling is ready.

*Take a plate. Add whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of oil or ghee. Knead into a dough with water. Cover the dough with a wet cloth for sometime to make it a bit fluffy.

*Make small balls and flatten them on your palm. Now put one teaspoon of the filling inside them. Bring the edges together and seal it at the centre.

*Roll it into a chappati and cook for a minute on medium flame.

*Apply a teaspoon of ghee and enjoy it with milk.

Diabetes-friendly Puran Poli by Dr Pramod Tripathi, founder, Freedom from Diabetes

Welcome the festivities with this diabetes-friendly Puran Poli. Welcome the festivities with this diabetes-friendly Puran Poli.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup – Chana dal

3/4 cup – Black date paste

Stevia drops as needed

Pinch of saffron (kesar)

1/4tsp – Green cardamom powder

Pinch of nutmeg powder

For the dough

1 1/2 cup – Khapli wheat flour

Salt to taste

2tbsp – Oil

Method

*Wash and boil chana dal. Drain and coarsely grind it.

*In a pan, add the dal, grated black date paste, saffron, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and mix well. Cook, stirring all the time till dry.

*Add stevia drops as per taste. The mix should be soft. Remove and cool.

*Mix khapli wheat flour, oil and salt. Add sufficient water to make a soft dough. Cover with a damp cloth and keep aside for one hour.

*Divide the stuffing into 16 to 20 equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball in your palm, stuff with one portion of puran (stuffing), cover and seal the edges. Dust it with flour and roll out into six inches diameter thin roti.

*Heat a tawa and cook puran poli until done on both sides and remove.

*Serve hot with helping of virgin coconut oil and nut milk.

