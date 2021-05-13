scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Guatemala man serves tourists ‘Pacaya Pizza’ cooked on molten lava from volcano

David Garcia's new kitchen has become a tourist attraction for those who climb up the massive volcano just 25 km south of the capital.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 4:15:40 pm
volcano pizza, pacaya pizzaMan cooks pizza on volcanic heat (Source: RenVolcanoman/Twitter)

David Garcia, a 34-year-old accountant from Guatemala has made himself a kitchen in the midst of nature. But instead of regular fire, he is using streams of molten lava from a volcano to cook food.

Garcia has been serving “Pacaya Pizza” to tourists and locals, cooked on volcanic rock from Guatemala’s Pacaya that has been erupting since February.

“Many people today come to enjoy the experience of eating pizza made on volcanic heat,” the cooking enthusiast was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

How does he cook? He spreads the dough on a metal platter that can resist temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. He then slathers it with tomato sauce and some cheese and pieces of meat. And while he cooks the pizza on the lava, he makes sure to wear protective clothing from his head to boots.

Also Read |Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Garcia’s new kitchen has naturally become a tourist attraction for those who climb up the massive volcano just 25 km south of the capital.

“I didn’t sell much the first few days,” he told the above-mentioned outlet, although his fame has now spread through social media.

