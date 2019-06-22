Grilled Lemongrass Chicken or Salmon & Avocado Summer Rolls: Which recipe would you like to try?

Weekends are the best time to indulge in a hearty meal and experiment with flavours and dishes. To help you add some distinct flavours to your day, we have curated some delicious Vietnamese recipes from Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Corporate Chef, Viet-Nom.

Light and healthy, these recipes will make you fall in love with them. Go on and try them; we are sure you will have a wonderful time!

Salmon and Avocado Summer Rolls

Ingredients:

50g – Salmon

10g – Avocado

30g – Cucumber (shredded)

5g – Edible flowers

5g – Mint

5g – Shisho leaves

15g – Fish sauce

15g – White rice vinegar

10g – Caster sugar

20g – Glass noodles

1 – Rice paper sheets

10g – Garlic chop

5g – Fresh red chili

Method:

*Dip the rice paper sheets (one at a time) in warm water and place on a damp tea towel to drain. Allow to dry off slightly.

*Make the sauce with fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic, chili and a handful of fresh mint leaves.

*Place a mint leaf, shisho and edible flowers in the centre of each wrapper and add the salmon and avocado filling. Roll up, folding the side closest to you over first, and then pull the sides together like an envelope and then roll the parcel away from you until a neat rill is formed. It should be translucent in appearance.

*Serve sprinkled with fresh herbs, accompanied Nuoc Cham.

Summer Seafood Salad with Vietnamese Herbs

Ingredients:

100g – Prawns c grade

50g – Squid rings

50g – Sole fish slice

50g – Beansprouts

50g – Carrots (thinly sliced)

20g – Onion slice

20g – Bell pepper yellow

10g – Fried onion

5g – Peanuts roasted

100g – Spring onions (sliced lengthwise)

30g – Mint and coriander leaves (chopped)

75ml – Rice wine vinegar

10g – Caster sugar

10g – Red chilli (chopped)

10g – Lemongrass (sliced)

5ml – Soy sauce

5g – Broth powder

10ml – Fish sauce

20ml – Lemon juice

10g – Chopped garlic

Method:

*To make the salad, put all the vegetables and seafood (boiled n chilled) in a large bowl. Save a few herbs to be added as topping later. Mix everything together and ensure that it is well combined.

*Make the dressing by mixing all the ingredients and add it to the salad. Divide between five deep bowls or pile on to a large platter and let everyone help themselves. Scatter the reserved herbs over the top before serving.

*Serve on ice bowl.

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Ingredients:

400g – Chicken breast or thighs (boneless)

500g – Lemongrass chop

10g – Cornstarch

5g – Sugar

5g – Pepper

30ml – Fish sauce

80ml – Peanut, sesame or vegetable oil

20g – Shallots or scallions (minced)

10g – Garlic (minced)

40ml – Water

10g – Brown sugar

30g – Glass noodles

Oil to fry

Method:

*In a large bowl, mix the chicken with lemongrass, cornstarch, sugar, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of fish sauce and 1 tablespoon of oil. Set aside to marinate for at least 1 hour or for up to 8 hours.

*Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil in a wok or large pot over medium-high flame. Add the scallions or shallots and garlic and stir fry for about 30 seconds.

*Grill the chicken on a hot plate until the chicken is just cooked through.

*Fry the glass noodles in a hot oil. Serve the chicken on top of it with grilled lemongrass as garnish.