scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 10, 2020
Top News

Health on a plate: Try these easy granola snacks

It is time for some interesting granola recipes. Which one would you like to try?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 10, 2020 6:24:19 pm
granola recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, snack recipes, how to use granola, easy recipes, tasty snack recipes, Try these easy recipes for a good time. (Source: Munchilicious Granola)

Are you looking for healthy snack options? Your search ends here. Instead of opting for those regular biscuits or rusk, try these super quick and light recipes that can instantly make you feel energised and also brighten up your evenings. So here are some easy recipes made with soft and chewy granola that can come in handy to satiate those evening hunger pangs.

Purvi Pugalia, founder, Munchilicious Granola (A SOCH Foods LLP product) shared some delectable recipes.

Take a look below.

Granola Banana Sushi

granola recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, snack recipes, how to use granola, easy recipes, tasty snack recipes, Ensure you make a tasty dessert today with this easy recipe. (Source: Munchilicious Granola)

Ingredients

2 – Bananas
Peanut butter or any butter as per availability
Granolas
Chocolate sauce

Method

*Peel two bananas and apply peanut butter (in case of any allergies, use almond butter or any other butter you like)
*Roll the bananas in granola. You can drizzle some Nutella and chocolate sauce to add more flavour.
*Cut the bananas into little slices.
*You can serve as snacks with hot chocolate, or even enjoy as a dessert.

ALSO READ | Feeling your energy dip? Try out this easy energy bar recipe made with just four ingredients

Paneer Granola Fritters

granola recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, snack recipes, how to use granola, easy recipes, tasty snack recipes, How about some granola paneer fritters? (Source: Munchilicious Granola)

Ingredients

250g – Paneer
1 cup – Yoghurt
Oregano
Red Chilli Flakes
Salt
Cumin powder
1 cup – Granola

Method

*Cut paneer into long slices
*Take 1 cup of yoghurt in a bowl, and add oregano, red chilli flakes, salt to taste and cumin powder.
*Marinate the paneer slices in the mixture for 10 minutes.
*Crush 1 cup granola and roll the paneer slices in it and cover them well.
*Grease a baking tray and put the slices in the tray
*Put the tray in a preheated oven and cook for 10 5-10 minutes at 180°C.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From satin dresses to LBD, Miheeka Bajaj is here to give you fashion goals

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement