Health on a plate: Try these easy granola snacks

Are you looking for healthy snack options? Your search ends here. Instead of opting for those regular biscuits or rusk, try these super quick and light recipes that can instantly make you feel energised and also brighten up your evenings. So here are some easy recipes made with soft and chewy granola that can come in handy to satiate those evening hunger pangs.

Purvi Pugalia, founder, Munchilicious Granola (A SOCH Foods LLP product) shared some delectable recipes.

Take a look below.

Granola Banana Sushi

Ingredients

2 – Bananas

Peanut butter or any butter as per availability

Granolas

Chocolate sauce

Method

*Peel two bananas and apply peanut butter (in case of any allergies, use almond butter or any other butter you like)

*Roll the bananas in granola. You can drizzle some Nutella and chocolate sauce to add more flavour.

*Cut the bananas into little slices.

*You can serve as snacks with hot chocolate, or even enjoy as a dessert.

Paneer Granola Fritters

Ingredients

250g – Paneer

1 cup – Yoghurt

Oregano

Red Chilli Flakes

Salt

Cumin powder

1 cup – Granola

Method

*Cut paneer into long slices

*Take 1 cup of yoghurt in a bowl, and add oregano, red chilli flakes, salt to taste and cumin powder.

*Marinate the paneer slices in the mixture for 10 minutes.

*Crush 1 cup granola and roll the paneer slices in it and cover them well.

*Grease a baking tray and put the slices in the tray

*Put the tray in a preheated oven and cook for 10 5-10 minutes at 180°C.

