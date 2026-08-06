Govinda’s midnight eating habit revealed by Tina Ahuja; expert weighs in

Actor and costume designer Tina Ahuja recently mentioned that she and her family members have unique midnight eating habits, detailing what her father and actor Govinda prefers. “I eat chocolates, Diet Coke. I like to have a lot of chips,” she shared.

Revealing what others in the family tend to eat, Tina told Curly Tales, “Mumma (Sunita Ahuja) doesn’t have anything in the night. When dad (Govinda) is hungry, he eats everything. He is very chilled out. He can eat cold food also. He is not that finicky. My brother (Yash) orders and eats.”

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