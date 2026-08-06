Govinda’s midnight eating habit revealed by Tina Ahuja; expert weighs in

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Actor and costume designer Tina Ahuja recently mentioned that she and her family members have unique midnight eating habits, detailing what her father and actor Govinda prefers. “I eat chocolates, Diet Coke. I like to have a lot of chips,” she shared.
Revealing what others in the family tend to eat, Tina told Curly Tales, “Mumma (Sunita Ahuja) doesn’t have anything in the night. When dad (Govinda) is hungry, he eats everything. He is very chilled out. He can eat cold food also. He is not that finicky. My brother (Yash) orders and eats.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her candid admission, we asked an expert about late-night eating, cravings, and our relationship with food.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, midnight cravings are very common and are not always about lack of discipline, stressed consultant dietitian Garima Goyal. “They can be influenced by multiple factors, including inadequate food intake during the day, skipping meals, low protein consumption, stress, boredom, poor sleep, hormonal changes, or simply long-established habits,” said Goyal.
The body regulates hunger through hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, which are closely connected with sleep and circadian rhythm. “Poor sleep or staying awake late can increase hunger signals and make people more likely to crave calorie-dense foods, especially sweets and snacks,” said Goyal.
However, eating late at night occasionally does not automatically cause weight gain. “What matters most is the total calorie intake, food quality, and overall lifestyle pattern. A person who eats balanced meals and remains active can have a very different response compared to someone who frequently snacks late due to stress or irregular eating,” said Goyal.
If midnight cravings happen regularly, it may help to improve the structure of daytime meals by including enough protein, fibre, and healthy fats, as these nutrients keep you fuller for longer. “A balanced dinner can reduce the urge to keep searching for snacks at night,” said Goyal.
At the same time, enjoying food is also an important part of a healthy lifestyle. “The goal should not be to fear every craving but to understand whether you are eating because of true hunger, habit, emotions, or lack of nourishment during the day,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.