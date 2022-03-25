Governors Ball 2022: What the stars will feast on at the post-Oscars party

The star-studded Academy Awards is a heady mixture of fashion, music, glamour, and humour. With that being said, can food remain far behind?

The 2022 Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party, will witness a one-of-a-kind menu created by celebrated chef Wolfgang Puck and Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-based culinary collective.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra keeps it stylish in black sari and strapless blouse to host pre-Oscars event

According to a press release, Ghetto Gastro’s work masterfully blends influences from the African diaspora, global South ingredients and hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity and economic empowerment, in short, “merging food, fashion, music, art and design”.

Taking to Instagram to show how the media preview of the menu went, Ghetto Gastro posted a cheeky caption hinting at Wolfgang’s name. “Pucking around on the media rundown 🏃🏾‍♂️🍽🐺”, take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghetto Gastro (@ghettogastro)

The one-of-its-kind collaborative menu will feature new, imaginative dishes from Wolfgang Puck Catering along with such “Academy guest favorites such as smoked salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones.”

Ghetto Gastro’s Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker will complement the offerings with their own action station at the after-party, in addition to several passed menu items throughout the night.

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that breaks boundaries and brings a new flavor to the Oscars Governors Ball,” said show producer Will Packer in the press release. “The Ghetto Gastro Collective, Wolfgang Puck and Academy teams embraced this dope alliance, which is all about uniting people in a true celebration of film AND food.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghetto Gastro (@ghettogastro)

“At Ghetto Gastro, we have a saying, ‘WE ONLY LAYER FLAVORS’ (W.O.L.F.) – so we feel it’s only right that we collaborate with the great Wolfgang Puck to create an Oscars Governors Ball unlike any before. Wolf Gang activity,” said Gray, co-founder of Ghetto Gastro.

The Governors Ball will also feature a variety of beverages to complement the food, such as the Champagne Fleur de Miraval, which is the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne. It will be poured along with two limited-edition Francis Ford Coppola Wines in honour of the 94th Oscars.

ALSO READ | Oscars 2021: Throwback to the best red carpet looks over the years

Acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly will again curate a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails.

The Governors Ball 2022 will take place in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Hollywood & Highland® immediately following the Oscars broadcast.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!