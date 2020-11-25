Gordon Ramsay’s new London restaurant is selling a Rs 7k burger

Gordon Ramsay announced the opening of his restaurant on social media. (Source: gordongram/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is selling a burger in his new eponymous restaurant in London. But the price of the burger will shock you — it is worth whopping Euros 80 (Rs 7,033).

The restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Burger, will open in Harrods on December 4, after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

The burger comprises a beef patty with seared wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise, and additional black truffle, according to Independent.

Among the other items on the menu are a Euros 42 (Rs 3,692) lobster and shrimp burger combining lobster and rock shrimp in a patty that is topped with pickled vegetables, aioli, and frisée. Hotdogs, on the other hand, cost Euros 21 (Rs 1,846).

Ramsay took to social media to announce the news about the opening of the restaurant. “Trust me, this is going to be a burger experience like no other as we’ve really elevated our patties using the most incredible mix of the UK’s best cuts of meat,” he said.

Bookings are now open for Gordon Ramsay Burger in @Harrods … CANNOT wait to see you there !! pic.twitter.com/nVq1T1gQUp — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 23, 2020

Would you ever like to try out such an expensive burger?

