Gordon Ramsay looking to cast young foodies for new show on food and travel

Celebrity chef, restauranteur and television personality Gordon Ramsay is on the lookout for 16-to-21-year-old foodies for his new show, for which they will have to travel around the world. According to Insider, the new travel adventure series will air on a major network, and speaking about it in a video that appeared on the Studio Ramsay Twitter account, Ramsay said: “The show involves some extraordinary challenges and some of the most beautiful countries. We are looking for talented young people with a passion for food, adventure, and a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures.”

The casting website — youngadventurercasting.tv — provides few specifics, and also asks applicants to share their social media handles, rate their culinary skills, describe their passions, reveal their phobias, among other such things.

The outlet mentions that while the site reveals little information about the exact nature of the show, it does mention that the filming is being planned keeping all the COVID-19 protocols in mind.

Applicants are also being asked to provide a headshot and a brief video of themselves, explaining as to why they should be on this adventure series. They are also being prompted to describe their talents and passions, along with the most adventurous thing they have ever eaten.

