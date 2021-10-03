Gordon Ramsay’s £31.50 fish and chips menu draws criticism online

Imagine going to a restaurant and spending almost 3,000 rupees on a modest meal of fish and chips. While it is true that the British gave us this delectable recipe, it still seems preposterous — even for the Brits — to be spending so much money on the food.

And this is why celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has come under fire. According to The Independent, the TV chef’s latest culinary venture will be charging £31.50 for fish and chips, and it has been criticised heavily on social media.

The River Restaurant at London’s Savoy Hotel, which is set to open on October 11, has been described on its website as “a beautifully classic, yet stylish and relaxed all-day dining restaurant”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

“The River Restaurant showcases the very best shellfish and seafood the UK has to offer. From fresh oysters, ceviche and caviar served at the centre-piece raw bar, to an incredible à la carte menu including delicately spiced tandoori monkfish curry, swordfish schnitzel or a whole baked Cornish turbot,” the description reads.

A sample menu, however, explains that the restaurant is charging £24.50 (INR 2,460) for a dish called “cider-battered gurnard, minted peas, warm tartare sauce”. Additionally, the chef will be charging £7 (INR 703) for a side order of “Koffmann’s fries”, bringing the total amount for fish and chips pairing to £31.50 (INR 3,163).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The River Restaurant (@riverrestaurantbygordonramsay)

A separate report states Ramsay’s new venture will also charge a 15 per cent service charge, bringing the total price of the dish up to more than £36 (INR 3,615).

ALSO READ | Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite food is toast with salt; netizens react

When the 54-year-old posted a photograph of the meal on his Instagram, followers quickly responded with sharp criticism. “I’d much rather spend $15 on a whole meal rather than like $120 on a plate with 3 ounces of food on it (sic),” one person wrote.

“£25 for that fish!! Rip off, I could eat for a week for that,” another commented.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!