When Gordon Ramsay cooked for Tony Blair and Vladimir Putin: ‘Can you imagine if you food-poison these two?’

Earlier this year, when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he made some interesting revelations about cooking, especially the fact that he inherited it from his mother, who used to work in a restaurant, too.

While Ramsay, in his career, has prepared food with and for many celebrities, he particularly recalled the time when he cooked for the late Princess Diana.

“I had this amazing restaurant in Chelsea, and my restaurant manager came down to the basement to say, ‘There’s an amazing lady there.’ He could not get his words out. So, I went running upstairs to say hello, and it was Lady Di.”

The 55-year-old went on to say that it was an “amazing moment” meeting such a “wonderful lady”.

“She was asking me about the specials and how she wanted to eat properly and have a dessert… It was just this incredible six minutes at the table that you never forget… She was so gracious.”

Back then, he was just a 27-year-old, and the Princess of Wales was one of his first celebrity encounters.

When asked about the most intimidating person that he has ever cooked for, Ramsay revealed that he was once invited to Downing Street — where the office of the prime minister of the UK is located — to cook for former UK PM Tony Blair and President of Russia Putin.

“I genuinely did s**t myself thinking, ‘Can you imagine if you food-poison these two?’ Can you imagine the s**t I would get?” he joked, adding that after he finished cooking for them, he had to go upstairs to cook for the first ladies.

“You have to take your own pots and pans… That was quite an extraordinary experience. You are sort of standing in between them to say ‘hello’, and they are asking you about the English pickled asparagus. You are thinking, ‘Get me the f*** out of here’,” he laughed.

