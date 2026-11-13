‘Nick Jonas found our sev delight with imli chutney spicy’: Goa restaurant owner recalls Priyanka Chopra’s visit

"She's always been warm, down to the earth, supportive of our small family run business. She tasted everything on the menu," entrepreneur Neville Proenca told indianexpress.com during an exclusive interaction.

Written by: Ishika Roy
3 min readNew DelhiNov 13, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in GoaPriyanka, Parineeti Chopra and Nick Jonas at Pausada by the Beach in Goa in 2018. (Credit: Neville Proenca)
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When Priyanka Chopra walked into Goa restaurant Pousada By The Beach 8 years ago, arm in arm with her husband Nick Jonas, cousin Parineeti Chopra and a few friends, little did Neville Proenca know that his restaurant would go viral on social media. Last year today, the Bollywood actor dropped by for a solo visit, and a video Proenca clicked with her went on to garner over 7 million views on Instagram.

“After 7 long years, she’s back — Priyanka Chopra! 💫 That 2018 photo with Priyanka & Nick Jonas marked a beautiful turning point in our journey. Forever thankful for the growth, memories, and magic we’ve shared along the way,” the entrepreneur shared a fun throwback to the momentous occasion on his platform.

“A year later, 7.1 million views, and the memories are just as special!!” he wrote in another video.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

Priyanka Chopra in Goa Chopra poses with the owners of the restaurant in 2025. (Credit: Neville Proenca)

When asked about his reaction to the global icon walking into his establishment, Proenca revealed that he was caught by surprise. “She’s always been warm, down to earth, supportive of our small family-run business. She tasted everything on the menu,” he told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interaction. “When Nick Jonas tasted our sev delight with imli chutney, he found it spicy and asked for a Sprite to wash it down, back in 2018,” he added.

Just like when Chopra visited with her now-husband and sister, she had no hesitation in getting her pictures clicked. And the shout-out she gave to the restaurant “really did wonders in terms of branding and business”. “You have no clue what you have done for me,” Proenca recalled telling the actor.

Who else has been here?

However, Chopra is not the only famous personality to have visited the beach-front restopub. “Dua Lipa was the first celebrity to come to my restaurant,” he admitted, adding: “Back then, I did not even know who she was.”

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Diwaloween’ décor blends spooky with sparkle

Since then, Bollywood and television stars have quietly found their way to Pousada to enjoy authentic Goan cuisine. From Varun Dhawan to Sara Ali Khan, Vir Das to Hrithik Roshan, the star-studded guest list may run long. But Proenca treats all its guests like celebrities, offering delectable seafood, warmth, and privacy like nowhere else.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

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Ishika Roy
Ishika Roy
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Ishika Roy is a distinguished lifestyle journalist and Sub Editor at The Indian Express. Bringing ne... Read More

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