Raksha Bandhan 2022: Go gluten-free with this yummy veggie sauce

Festivals are synonymous with celebration, joy, and binge-eating, which often includes unhealthy foods. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year, let’s try not to go overboard on junk foods and replace them with some healthy alternatives.
The pandemic has hit us really hard affecting our physical strength, mental well-being, and immunity. While a lot has been lost in terms of health, a lot has been gained, too, in terms of food awareness. People are waking up to reality and are excited about getting healthy by following some elimination diets and even trying to stick to some protocols and intermittent fasting.
Today’s recipe is an interesting homemade vegetable sauce that is nutritious and goes perfectly well with homemade gluten-free sourdough crackers, sourdough pizzas, bread and everything that can make your festival sweeter in a savoury way.
While the crackers recipe has already been shared, read more for the step-by-step sauce recipe. I will be sharing more such dips and sauces in the coming days.
Homemade Vegetable Sauce (works as dipping sauce, pizza sauce, and even a spread on your gluten-free sourdough bread)
Ingredients: (for 350 gm Sauce)
*1/2 cup carrot
*1/2 cup broccoli
*3 medium tomatoes
*6-8 cherry tomatoes
*1/2 cup beans
*1 medium red pepper
*1/2 cup bottle gourd chunks
*15-20 fresh basil leaves
*20 cloves garlic
*1 small finely chopped onion
*1 medium chopped green chilli
*A handful of fresh coriander leaves
*1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (in the sauce and to garnish)
*1/2 tsp abana spices oregano
*1 tsp jaggery syrup
*Pink salt to taste
Method
*In a steamer, steam all vegetables including basil leaves and more seasonal herbs for 10 minutes. Once done, allow them to cool. Peel the skin of the tomatoes and blend them all together in a mixer until you get a smooth puree.
*In a separate pan, heat 2 tbsp extra virgin Olive Oil and saute chopped garlic till it turns nice golden brown. Add chopped onions and a handful of chopped coriander leaves here.
*Now add the vegetable puree to the fried garlic onion mix. Add salt and dried herbs of your choice. Allow the mixture to come to a boil.
*Add jaggery sauce and continue to stir and cook till the sauce thickens up.
*Turn the flame off and allow it to cool. Top it up with the rest of the olive oil and some fresh basil leaves. Refer to the video attached.
*You can club this sauce with many interesting recipes that are part of the sourdough Journey. This sauce goes perfectly well with sourdough pizza, sourdough crackers, ciabatta, and many other sourdough breads.
*With crackers, I also added a hung curd dip with finely chopped jalapenos. You can always improvise more with dips.
Serve as suggested in the video and enjoy with your loved ones.
(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups)
