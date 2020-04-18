Here’s why you should have this gluten-free sabudana khichdi like Neeti Mohan Pandya

Neeti Mohan tried her hand at sabudana khichdi. (Source: File Photo) Neeti Mohan tried her hand at sabudana khichdi. (Source: File Photo)

One of the favourite khichdis that people love is of sabudana, which is known to be a fasting food, but is power-packed with nutrition. Giving us a glimpse into her meal for the day, singer Neeti Mohan Pandya shared how she loves the khichdi for its gluten-free attributes and easy to make convenience.

She captioned the post, “In this lockdown the key to happiness is FOOD 😋. I love sabudana khichdi!

Infact my entire family is a fan of this gluten free delicious meal. It’s super healthy and easy to make too. Those of you who want to make meals that last longer especially in this weather my recommendation would be Sabudana khichdi!

Have put together bits of me making the khichdi and eating it too hahaha. I think I just made my mother proud of me today. Mom you may call me now.”

Loaded with carbohydrates and proteins coming only from peanuts, Maharashtrian style sabudana khichdi is considered a wholesome and delicious meal that is hard to resist. In case you were wondering, here is how sabudana khichdi is good for you.

*It is a source of instant energy.

*Sago helps to prevent digestion issues, relieves gas, bloating and constipation. The good amount of dietary fibre helps healthy gut bacteria.

*Sabudana is low in cholesterol which means one can have a guilt-free bowl of the dish.

*Sabudana helps keep the blood pressure low and controlled due to the potassium content in it. It helps promote healthy blood flow and lowers the strain on the heart.

*Sabudana is a rich source of calcium, magnesium and iron which helps to make the bones strong and improve their density too.

Here’s Neeti’s recipe that had us glued.

Ingredients

2 cups – Sabudana before soaking

2 cups – Water

2tbsp – Oil

1tsp – Cumin seeds

3-4 no – Curry leaves

1/2tbsp – Grated ginger

2 no – Green chillies, finely chopped

2 no – Medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup – Roughly crushed roasted peanuts

Salt to taste – Regular or sendha namak

2tsp – Sugar

1tbsp – Lemon juice or to taste

Fistful of Chopped cilantro

Few roasted peanuts for garnish

Method

*Place sabudana in a colander. Wash Sabudana under cold tap water until clear water appears. This takes off most of the starch and prevents sticking.

*In a big wide bowl, soak sabudana by adding just enough water to cover it, just 1/4 inch more than its level.

*Soak covered for 5-6 hours, preferably overnight. Sabudana fluffs up after soaking.

*Try the smash test.

*Drain off excess water if any before cooking.

*Add oil to a heavy bottom non-stick pan.

*Once warm, add in the cumin seeds.

*Add in the cubed potatoes and cook on a low flame until tender, flipping it occasionally.

*Now add in the curry leaves, chopped chilies and ginger and cook for a minute more.

*Meantime, add in sugar, salt, crushed roasted peanuts and lemon juice to the sabudana bowl and mix well.

*Now add the coated sabudana to the pan, mix everything well and cook until the sabudana is a bit translucent and well coated.

*Keep stirring occasionally.

*Add in lots of chopped cilantro and more peanuts.

*Serve warm with chilled yogurt, peanuts and green chutney.

Tips to make the perfect sabudana khichdi

*If you soak sabudana in more water than required, then it will turn mushy and sticky.

*After the sabudana has fluffed up, drain off excess water if any.

*Refrain from using a lot of oil to cook sabudana.

*Always do a smash test before cooking to check if it is ready or not.

*Since there are different qualities of sabudana available, it is a good idea to check if the one you bought is an instant one or a non-instant one. Non-instant ones can be soaked overnight.

