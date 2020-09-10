In the mood for gluten-free brownies? Make besan brownies

Would you mind trying? (Source: Shivesh Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

A lot of health-conscious people tend to completely avoid sweets or desserts because they are laden with calories. However, for those with a sweet tooth, resisting desserts is not easy. So why not look at healthier alternatives to plain flour or maida? And if you are willing to try something new, how about starting with brownie made of besan or chickpea flour.

Here’s a simple recipe from chef Shivesh Bhatia that you can try at home.

He said, “You would not be able to taste the chickpeas. These brownies are fudgy, rich, decadent and delicious. They’re completely gluten-free and refined sugar-free.”

Ingredients

2 cups – Sugar-free dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 cup – Butter

2 cups – Coconut sugar

1 cup – Chickpeas, soaked overnight, boiled and mashed

1 tbsp – Jowar flour

2 tsp – Baking powder

6 tbsp – Cocoa powder

4 flax eggs – 12 tbsp water + 4 tbsp powdered flax seeds

1 cup – Crushed walnuts

Method

*Pre-heat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 15-20 minutes.

*In a pan, melt dark chocolate and butter.

*In a separate bowl, add coconut sugar and flaxseed mixture and mix with a blender. Add the chocolate mixture. Blend again. Add the mashed chickpeas. Add jowar flour or any other gluten-free flour. Now add cocoa powder and baking powder. Mix again. Add chopped walnuts.

*Transfer to a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

*Place the tray in the middle rack. Let the brownies bake for 45 minutes.

*Brush with melted chocolate once you take out the brownie.

