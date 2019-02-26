From Aloo Parantha to Japanese Sticky Rice: Easy gluten-free recipes to nourish your soul

Winter mornings and aloo parantha for breakfast is a heavenly combination. Even though fitness enthusiasts might balk at the idea, there’s nothing quite like a piping hot parantha served with a dollop of white butter, and a cup of steaming hot tea on the side to enjoy the nip in the air.

For those of you looking for a gluten-free aloo parantha recipe, you have come to the right place. Curated by Khushboo Verma, Founder, Gluten Free Indian, this recipe is worth a try. So is her chapati and Japanese sticky rice versions.

Gluten-free Aloo Parantha

Ingredients

Gluten-free chapati flour – 1 cup+1/3 cup

Water to help you knead the dough

Salt to taste

Onion – 1/2 super finely chopped.

Green chillies – 2-3 finely (chopped)

Green coriander – 10 strands (chopped)

Ajwain seeds – 1/2 tsp

Nigella seeds (optional) – 1/2 tsp

Mango powder – 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice – 1/2 tsp

Boiled and mashed potatoes – 1 big potato pr 2 small

Olive oil or ghee – 2 tbsp

Method

* Mix the potatoes with the rest of the ingredients, except flour, and make sure that everything blends well.

* Knead the dough. Make small balls. With this measurement, you should be able to make 2-3 balls.

* Take one ball, make a well in the middle and fill in 1 tbsp of stuffing. After you have put the stuffing in the well, start closing it and make a ball again.

* With a belan or rolling pin, start rolling the parantha slowly. Do not put a lot of pressure else the parantha will break.

* On a hot tawa, place the parantha, give it a few minutes to cook on low heat. Flip the parantha, wait for a few minutes and then add some ghee/oil.

* Cook on low-medium heat. When the parantha turns golden brown. take it off the heat.

* Eat this hot with yogurt and green chutney.

Gluten-free Chapati

Ingredients

Potato starch – 1/2 cup (use potato starch and not potato flour. Potato starch will provide you with light, fluffy baked goods. Whereas flour will be hard like stone)

Tapioca starch – 1/4 cup

White rice flour – 1/4 cup

Brown rice flour – 1 and 1/2 cup

Method

* Combine everything together and form a dough. Add water slowly, knead the dough for a long time. The more time you spend with the dough, the elasticity of the dough will be better.

* Make small dough balls.

* Roll them like chapati. Go slow, this is not your regular wheat flour so it will require a little practice.

* On a hot pan or tawa, place the chapati. On low medium heat, cook it for 30-40 seconds, flip it and cook the other side too. Then start pressing the chapati on the sides with a cloth, the chapati will start rising like a balloon.

* Do this on medium heat. When the chapati looks done, remove it.

Japanese Sticky Rice With Veggies in Homemade Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredient for Teriyaki Sauce

Gluten-free soy sauce – 1/4 cup

Water – 1 cup

Honey – 1 tbsp

Brown sugar – 4-5 tbsp

Ginger – 1/2 tbsp finely grated

Garlic powder – 1/4 tsp

Sesame oil – 1 tbsp (Or any veg oil)

Cornstarch – 2 tbsp

Water – 1/4 cup

Method

* Mix everything (except the cornstarch and cold water) in a sauce pan and begin heating. Add a cup of water.

* In a separate bowl, mix the cornstarch in 1/4 cup water.

* Add this mixture to the saucepan.

* Reduce the heat and simmer for about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool. Store in the fridge for up to a week.

Ingredients for sticky rice

Japanese sticky rice – 1 cup

Method

* Make it like your normal white rice.

* In 1 cup of rice, add water just slightly above the level of rice, turn the stove on.

* Let this cook on high heat for 3-4 minutes, after that cook till done on low heat.

* Keep checking the rice occasionally. If you feel the rice needs more water add a little hot water till the rice is nicely done.

Ingredients for the stir fry veggies

Oyster mushrooms – 1 packet

Button mushrooms – 1 packet

Green onions – 2-3 ( coarsely chopped)

Onion – 1 small (sliced)

Garlic cloves – 2-3 (finely chopped)

Red cabbage – 1 cup (chopped)

Green chillies – 1 chopped

Tofu – 1 packet

Bean sprouts – 1/3 cup

Oil – sesame/ olive: 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Vinegar/lemon juice – 1/2 tbsp

Method

* Pan fry the tofu cubes. keep aside.

* In the same pan add the garlic and the veggies on high heat. Keep stirring. Add salt to taste.

* After 3-4 minutes, add the Teriyaki sauce. This you can adjust according to taste. I usually add 2 heaped tablespoons. Mix well. Cook for another minute.

* The veggies need to be slightly crunchy, so do not overcook them. Add the vinegar. Mix well.

* Serve the veggies on a bed of sticky rice and tofu. Sprinkle some bean sprouts on top.