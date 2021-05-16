scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Most read

What’s a Sunday without parathas? A fool-proof technique to make them gluten-free

Craving paranthas this weeked? We have you covered!

Written by Shalini Rajani | New Delhi |
May 16, 2021 1:20:40 pm
Gluten-free sattu parathas, recipe for Gluten-free parathas, recipe sattu parathas, what are sattu parathas, healthy eating, shalini rajani column, tasty food, recipes, easy millet recipes, indian express newsWould you like to try out this delicious recipe today? (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Whenever I meet new participants from north India, especially Punjab, I am asked if I can bring parathas back in the menu. There are a lot of renditions that we discuss and work out according to specific millet protocols. But more than anything else, I make sure they learn the technique.

Today’s recipe is a basic ‘how to make a perfect millet parathas’. The stuff on the internet may confuse you. Many would want you to use store-bought millet flours (because they are finely ground), and many others would ask you to add lentil flours, oats powder, and such. I am surprised people are releasing books on millet with techniques not explained fully; that will only lead to acidity and bloating. People are not stressing enough on the fact that a minimum eight hours of soaking time is crucial for any millet grain.

READ |A millet beetroot dosa recipe for healthy Sunday snacking

So, here is a step-by-step guide for rolling out a crunchy millet paratha. Go through this recipe and refer to the video attached. I promise this short video will tell you that you can enjoy gluten free meals without a fuss.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
READ |Cheer yourself up with kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard
Millet parathas. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Gluten-free sattu parathas with freshly ground sorghum millet

Ingredients (makes 4 Parathas)

  • 1 cup sorghum millet flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 2-3 drops of cold-pressed oil (optional)
  • Cold-pressed oil for brushing the parathas
  • Pinch of Himalayan pink salt
  • Millet flour for dusting (to keep it total gluten-free)
  • Eco-bake parchment paper for easy rolling.

Ingredients (sattu stuffing)

  • ½ cup chana sattu
  • ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • Himalayan pink salt to taste
  • Juice of half Lemon
  • 1 tbsp homemade pickle oil
  • ½ cup finely chopped coriander and mint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shalini- Millets Coach (@crazykadchi)

Steps

  1. In a deep wok, boil water, add salt and oil.
  2. Add millet flour in batches, mix it nicely and turn the flame off. Continue to mix.
  3. Allow this mixture to cool a bit, but do not cool to room temperature. It should be warm but easy to handle. Knead it into a soft dough. Leave it for 5-10 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, mix all the ingredients of paratha stuffing and keep it aside.
  5. After 5 minutes the dough will be in good shape. Divide it into 4 equal parts.
  6. With the help of eco-bake parchment paper and flour for dusting, you should be able to roll a paratha.
  7. Refer to the video and practise at least once a week. You will be making perfect gluten-free parathas very soon.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, fashion, clothes, fashion trends, apparel, style
Vicky Kaushal’s enviable and versatile wardrobe deserves your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement
x