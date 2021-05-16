What’s a Sunday without parathas? A fool-proof technique to make them gluten-free

Whenever I meet new participants from north India, especially Punjab, I am asked if I can bring parathas back in the menu. There are a lot of renditions that we discuss and work out according to specific millet protocols. But more than anything else, I make sure they learn the technique.

Today’s recipe is a basic ‘how to make a perfect millet parathas’. The stuff on the internet may confuse you. Many would want you to use store-bought millet flours (because they are finely ground), and many others would ask you to add lentil flours, oats powder, and such. I am surprised people are releasing books on millet with techniques not explained fully; that will only lead to acidity and bloating. People are not stressing enough on the fact that a minimum eight hours of soaking time is crucial for any millet grain.

READ | A millet beetroot dosa recipe for healthy Sunday snacking

So, here is a step-by-step guide for rolling out a crunchy millet paratha. Go through this recipe and refer to the video attached. I promise this short video will tell you that you can enjoy gluten free meals without a fuss.

READ | Cheer yourself up with kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard

Millet parathas. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Millet parathas. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Gluten-free sattu parathas with freshly ground sorghum millet

Ingredients (makes 4 Parathas)

1 cup sorghum millet flour

1 cup water

2-3 drops of cold-pressed oil (optional)

Cold-pressed oil for brushing the parathas

Pinch of Himalayan pink salt

Millet flour for dusting (to keep it total gluten-free)

Eco-bake parchment paper for easy rolling.

Ingredients (sattu stuffing)

½ cup chana sattu

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric

Himalayan pink salt to taste

Juice of half Lemon

1 tbsp homemade pickle oil

½ cup finely chopped coriander and mint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millets Coach (@crazykadchi)

Steps

In a deep wok, boil water, add salt and oil. Add millet flour in batches, mix it nicely and turn the flame off. Continue to mix. Allow this mixture to cool a bit, but do not cool to room temperature. It should be warm but easy to handle. Knead it into a soft dough. Leave it for 5-10 minutes. Meanwhile, mix all the ingredients of paratha stuffing and keep it aside. After 5 minutes the dough will be in good shape. Divide it into 4 equal parts. With the help of eco-bake parchment paper and flour for dusting, you should be able to roll a paratha. Refer to the video and practise at least once a week. You will be making perfect gluten-free parathas very soon.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle