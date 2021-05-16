What’s a Sunday without parathas? A fool-proof technique to make them gluten-free

May 16, 2021 1:20:40 pm
Whenever I meet new participants from north India, especially Punjab, I am asked if I can bring parathas back in the menu. There are a lot of renditions that we discuss and work out according to specific millet protocols. But more than anything else, I make sure they learn the technique.
Today’s recipe is a basic ‘how to make a perfect millet parathas’. The stuff on the internet may confuse you. Many would want you to use store-bought millet flours (because they are finely ground), and many others would ask you to add lentil flours, oats powder, and such. I am surprised people are releasing books on millet with techniques not explained fully; that will only lead to acidity and bloating. People are not stressing enough on the fact that a minimum eight hours of soaking time is crucial for any millet grain.
So, here is a step-by-step guide for rolling out a crunchy millet paratha. Go through this recipe and refer to the video attached. I promise this short video will tell you that you can enjoy gluten free meals without a fuss.
Gluten-free sattu parathas with freshly ground sorghum millet
Ingredients (makes 4 Parathas)
- 1 cup sorghum millet flour
- 1 cup water
- 2-3 drops of cold-pressed oil (optional)
- Cold-pressed oil for brushing the parathas
- Pinch of Himalayan pink salt
- Millet flour for dusting (to keep it total gluten-free)
- Eco-bake parchment paper for easy rolling.
Ingredients (sattu stuffing)
- ½ cup chana sattu
- ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- Himalayan pink salt to taste
- Juice of half Lemon
- 1 tbsp homemade pickle oil
- ½ cup finely chopped coriander and mint
Steps
- In a deep wok, boil water, add salt and oil.
- Add millet flour in batches, mix it nicely and turn the flame off. Continue to mix.
- Allow this mixture to cool a bit, but do not cool to room temperature. It should be warm but easy to handle. Knead it into a soft dough. Leave it for 5-10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix all the ingredients of paratha stuffing and keep it aside.
- After 5 minutes the dough will be in good shape. Divide it into 4 equal parts.
- With the help of eco-bake parchment paper and flour for dusting, you should be able to roll a paratha.
- Refer to the video and practise at least once a week. You will be making perfect gluten-free parathas very soon.
(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)
