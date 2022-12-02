scorecardresearch
Welcome the weekend with these gluten-free, eggless besan cupcakes

Gram flour or besan, as it is commonly known, is a wonderful alternative to wheat or refined flour, making it perfect for those who are intolerant to gluten

besan cupcake recipe, kunal kapurTry these delicious besan cupcakes today! (Source: chefkunalkapur.com)

Baked delicacies such as cakes, cupcakes, and bread are typically made with wheat flour or other gluten-containing grains, making them unfit for those with gluten intolerance. But, that doesn’t mean you have to kill your sugar cravings and give up on these delicious desserts.

Gram flour or besan, as it is commonly known, is a wonderful alternative to wheat or refined flour, making it perfect for those who are intolerant to gluten. But, did you know that you can also make mouthwatering cakes using besan?

Chef Kunal Kapur recently took to Instagram to share a healthy recipe for besan cupcakes that are sure to make you crave more. What else? They are eggless, too!

So, what are you waiting for? Don your chef’s hat and make these besan cupcakes today.

Ingredients (For 6 cupcakes)

*Powdered sugar – 3/4 cup or 170gm
*Butter – 1/2 cup or 80gm
*Curd – 1 cup or 250 ml
*Besan – 1½ cup or 180gm
*Baking powder – 1¼ tsp
*Baking soda – 1 tsp
*Cardamom powder – a pinch
*Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Method

*In a bowl, take the butter and sugar and beat till it becomes fluffy and the colour turns to pale white. You can use salted or unsalted butter but make sure that the butter is soft to touch and not hard from the fridge.
*Then add in the curd, little by little, while whisking and combine all the three ingredients. Do not over whisk the curd. At this stage, you can add vanilla essence as well to the batter.
*In a separate bowl, sieve together the besan, cardamom powder, baking soda and baking powder. “Sieving the besan makes sure there are no lumps in the gram flour (besan),” the chef shared.
*Transfer the dry mix into the wet mix in batches till it is all combined. Using a spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet.
*Grease the baking tins and add about 100 gm of batter to each. “I am using a jelly mould of 3inches in height and about 2.5inches wide on the top,” Chef Kunal said.
*Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-22 minutes. Once cooked, remove them from the oven and let them sit for 2-3 minutes. Then, upturn the cake moulds onto a cooling tray and shake/tap to release the besan cake from the mould.

Allow your freshly baked besan cupcakes to cool before garnishing them with chocolate ganache or buttercream.

