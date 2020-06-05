scorecardresearch
Friday, June 05, 2020
Grab a yummy dose of protein post-workout with chickpea kebabs; here’s the recipe

Chickpeas, also known as Garbanzo beans, are a great source of energy and nourishment that one needs after a strenuous workout.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 6:20:01 pm
These kebabs will help you feeling full for long. (Photo: Getty)

While we try to get our fitness routines in place, there’s nothing like restoring your energy after a heavy workout, with a dose of protein. Chickpeas or Garbanzo beans, which are a part of the legume family and a common ingredient in most Indian kitchens, are a rich source of protein. They have rich fibrous content and keep your cravings under control too. If you are looking to gorge on a yummy snack post-workout, this easy chickpea kebab recipe will come to your rescue.  Here are some other immunity-boosting superfoods you can try as well.

Ingredients

  • Tahini sauce
  • chopped onions
  • grated carrots
  • finely chopped coriander leaves
  • A cup of boiled chickpeas
  • Salt to taste
  • Cumin powder
  • Chaat masala
  • Besan
  • Chopped green chillis

Steps
*Boil a cup of chickpeas, put in a blender along with 2 tablespoons of water and blend into a thin paste.

*In a separate bowl, take grated carrots, finely chopped onion, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste along with 1 tablespoon of tahini paste.

*Mix it and to this, add salt to taste along with 1 tablespoon of besan and 1 teaspoon of cumin powder and chaat masala each.

*Next, add the fine chickpea paste and mix it well to make round patties. Heat a pan on low flame and pour olive oil.

*Now place the patties and fry them on both sides until golden brown. Serve it with homemade mint chutney and don’t forget to garnish it with chopped coriander leaves and a little zest of lemon.
We are sure you will enjoy this recipe.

