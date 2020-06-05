Grab a yummy dose of protein post-workout with chickpea kebabs; here’s the recipe

While we try to get our fitness routines in place, there’s nothing like restoring your energy after a heavy workout, with a dose of protein. Chickpeas or Garbanzo beans, which are a part of the legume family and a common ingredient in most Indian kitchens, are a rich source of protein. They have rich fibrous content and keep your cravings under control too. If you are looking to gorge on a yummy snack post-workout, this easy chickpea kebab recipe will come to your rescue. Here are some other immunity-boosting superfoods you can try as well.
Ingredients
- Tahini sauce
- chopped onions
- grated carrots
- finely chopped coriander leaves
- A cup of boiled chickpeas
- Salt to taste
- Cumin powder
- Chaat masala
- Besan
- Chopped green chillis
Steps
*Boil a cup of chickpeas, put in a blender along with 2 tablespoons of water and blend into a thin paste.
*In a separate bowl, take grated carrots, finely chopped onion, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste along with 1 tablespoon of tahini paste.
*Mix it and to this, add salt to taste along with 1 tablespoon of besan and 1 teaspoon of cumin powder and chaat masala each.
*Next, add the fine chickpea paste and mix it well to make round patties. Heat a pan on low flame and pour olive oil.
*Now place the patties and fry them on both sides until golden brown. Serve it with homemade mint chutney and don’t forget to garnish it with chopped coriander leaves and a little zest of lemon.
