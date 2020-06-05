Grab a yummy dose of protein post-workout with chickpea kebabs; here’s the recipe

These kebabs will help you feeling full for long. (Photo: Getty) These kebabs will help you feeling full for long. (Photo: Getty) While we try to get our fitness routines in place, there’s nothing like restoring your energy after a heavy workout, with a dose of protein. Chickpeas or Garbanzo beans, which are a part of the legume family and a common ingredient in most Indian kitchens, are a rich source of protein. They have rich fibrous content and keep your cravings under control too. If you are looking to gorge on a yummy snack post-workout, this easy chickpea kebab recipe will come to your rescue. Here are some other immunity-boosting superfoods you can try as well. If you are looking for a healthy and an unusual recipe then try this dish made from a cactus. (Click here) @megsays_ Healthy & Yummy Chickpea Kebabs #quickrecipes #quickrecipe #chickpeas #kebabs #weightloss #healthyrecipe #tiktokchef #tiktokfoodie #foodie #dietplan ♬ Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls & Busta Rhymes Ingredients Tahini sauce

chopped onions

grated carrots

finely chopped coriander leaves

A cup of boiled chickpeas

Salt to taste

Cumin powder

Chaat masala

Besan

Chopped green chillis Steps

*Boil a cup of chickpeas, put in a blender along with 2 tablespoons of water and blend into a thin paste. *In a separate bowl, take grated carrots, finely chopped onion, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, 2 tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste along with 1 tablespoon of tahini paste.

*Mix it and to this, add salt to taste along with 1 tablespoon of besan and 1 teaspoon of cumin powder and chaat masala each.

*Next, add the fine chickpea paste and mix it well to make round patties. Heat a pan on low flame and pour olive oil.

*Now place the patties and fry them on both sides until golden brown. Serve it with homemade mint chutney and don’t forget to garnish it with chopped coriander leaves and a little zest of lemon.

We are sure you will enjoy this recipe.

