Give Rajma a twist by turning it into yummy kebabs (recipe inside)

This yummy twist will soon be your go-to protein-rich snack. (Photo: Getty) This yummy twist will soon be your go-to protein-rich snack. (Photo: Getty)

This legume, which is native to Central America, is not only protein-packed but also rich in carbs and fibre. One of the best sources of plant-based protein, red kidney beans are also known as Rajma and much loved in the country. After all, who can forget the taste of rajma and rice? But, if you want to give your much-loved rajma a yummy twist, you are in the right place. Check out this easy recipe to make Rajma kebabs which will melt in your mouth!

Grab a yummy dose of protein post-workout with chickpea kebabs; here’s the recipe

Steps

*Boil a cup of rajma and put it into the blender with a few strands of saffron and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Blend until you get a thick paste.

*In a separate bowl, add this paste along with a boiled and grated potato with a finely chopped onion and green chillies. To this, also add a teaspoon each of red chilli powder, chaat masala, coriander powder. Give it a good mix so that you have a thick consistency.

*Then, take a tablespoon each of the paste and mould them into flat balls. Set them on a plate and on the other hand, place a flat pan on medium heat.

*Pour a little oil, place these flat balls and fry them until they turn slightly golden brown on each side. Transfer them to a plate and serve them with homemade mint chutney or squeeze some lemon and enjoy!

Will you try this recipe?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd