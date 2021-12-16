It’s officially holiday season, and that’s enough reason for you to try this gingerbread latte

It’s finally the season when everyone craves something sweet and warm. On days when the chill gets too much and your regular coffee just doesn’t cut it, you might need a stronger and tastier pick-me-up for the evening. But why opt for a basic cappuccino or a latte when you can make a gingerbread latte, and feel the Christmas cheer warming you up?

Baker Shivesh Bhatia shared a recipe on his Instagram account for a delectable gingerbread latte that he wrote “is toooo good and you just can’t skip making it this season”.

While your coffee store lattes will always be there at your disposal, this gingerbread latte takes it a few notches higher, incorporating everything that makes for that unmistakable gingerbread taste that we love during winters.

GINGERBREAD LATTE

Ingredients:

*1+¼ cup (300ml) – Milk

*2 tbsp (40gm) – Jaggery powder

*1 tsp (3gm) – Ginger powder

*¼ tsp – Cinnamon powder

*A pinch of grated nutmeg

*1 (45ml) shot – Coffee (2tbsp hot water + 1tbsp coffee powder)

*¼ tsp – Vanilla extract

*Whipped cream and gingerbread men, to serve (optional)

Method:

In a saucepan, add milk with jaggery powder, ginger powder, cinnamon, and grate some nutmeg into it. Cook this on medium heat for a few minutes until the spices and the jaggery are infused in the milk. Then, add your coffee shot followed by vanilla extract. Bring the mixture to a boil. Serve it in a cup. You can add some whipped cream on top along with a gingerbread cookie.

The baker calls this gingerbread latte “a hug in a mug”, and we can’t agree more!

