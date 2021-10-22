scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 22, 2021
MUST READ

What’s the standard amount of ginger and garlic in ginger-garlic paste? Chef shares tips with recipe

Homemade ginger garlic paste will not have added preservatives or a strong smell

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 11:30:35 am
ginger garlicYou can store homemade ginger garlic paste with salt and oil. (Source: pixabay)

Ginger garlic paste is a very common kitchen ingredient that is used in a range of dishes. But if you want to avoid using a packaged mixture and prefer it it fresh, it is important to know the exact amount of garlic and ginger you need to make the paste.

Also Read |These chef-approved tips and tricks will help you make yummy baingan bharta

In an Instagram video, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared the standard amount of garlic and ginger you need to make the paste. He suggested one should ideally use one portion of ginger paste and two portions of garlic paste.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

In another video, the chef also showed how to make fresh ginger and garlic paste separately, without vinegar or added preservatives. Instead, he used salt and oil to grind and preserve the paste.

Ingredients

For garlic paste

1 cup – Garlic peeled
½ tbsp – Salt
½ cup – Oil

For ginger paste

1 cup – Ginger chopped
½ tbsp – Salt
½ cup – Oil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Method

*Without washing the garlic with water, put it in a grinder with salt and oil. Grind it into a paste.

*Repeat with ginger.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Store the pastes in airtight containers and keep in the fridge. Both ginger and garlic pastes can be stored for up to 1-1.5 months.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

jewellery exhibition, jewellery exhibition in Mumbai, jewellery exhibition for handcrafted jewellery, jewellery and accessories, engraved jewellery, indian express news
In Mumbai, a jewellery exhibition for lovers of handcrafted, engraved accessories

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement