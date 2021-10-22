What’s the standard amount of ginger and garlic in ginger-garlic paste? Chef shares tips with recipe

Ginger garlic paste is a very common kitchen ingredient that is used in a range of dishes. But if you want to avoid using a packaged mixture and prefer it it fresh, it is important to know the exact amount of garlic and ginger you need to make the paste.

In an Instagram video, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared the standard amount of garlic and ginger you need to make the paste. He suggested one should ideally use one portion of ginger paste and two portions of garlic paste.

In another video, the chef also showed how to make fresh ginger and garlic paste separately, without vinegar or added preservatives. Instead, he used salt and oil to grind and preserve the paste.

Ingredients

For garlic paste

1 cup – Garlic peeled

½ tbsp – Salt

½ cup – Oil

For ginger paste

1 cup – Ginger chopped

½ tbsp – Salt

½ cup – Oil

Method

*Without washing the garlic with water, put it in a grinder with salt and oil. Grind it into a paste.

*Repeat with ginger.

*Store the pastes in airtight containers and keep in the fridge. Both ginger and garlic pastes can be stored for up to 1-1.5 months.

