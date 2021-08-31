Know the correct ratio to make ginger-garlic paste (and increase shelf life by up to 6 months)

Simple cooking hacks are definitely useful for those who have just started cooking, but even for those who are masters in culinary art.

Agreed that everyone swears by their own recipes and techniques, but the one ingredient that is often used in many Indian kitchens is the ginger garlic paste. However, if you are not a fan of store-bought ginger garlic paste, making it every time can feel like extra work. But worry not, we’ve got you covered with this simple recipe hack which is not only easy but keeps the paste fresh enough to be used for up to five-six months.

Food blogger Aarti Madan posted a Facebook video detailing the step-by-step process.

Ingredients

150g – Ginger

250g – Garlic

Salt

2-3tbsp – Oil

Method

*Clean and peel ginger

*Clean and peel garlic

*Cut ginger into thin slices

*Grind ginger first as it takes a little longer.

*Now grind garlic.

*Put salt, oil.

What to keep in mind?

*Ginger should be less in quantity as it has a strong flavour.

*Make sure to cut ginger into thin slices so it is easier to grind. Ensure there is no moisture.

*Do not use water at all.

How to store?

*Store the paste in a glass bottle that is washed and thoroughly dried. It can last for up to five months in the refrigerator, and up to six months in the freezer, shared Madan.

*Make sure the lid is airtight.

“Salt and oil help make the ginger garlic paste last longer,” mentioned Madan.

