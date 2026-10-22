This northeastern state is known as India’s ginger hub; here’s why

India is one of the world’s major ginger producers, with several states cultivating the aromatic rhizome for culinary and medicinal uses. However, one Indian state is known as the ‘Ginger Capital of India’. From favourable climate to extensive cultivation, discover what makes this region stand out in India’s ginger production landscape.

Answer: Mizoram

Mizoram is officially recognised as the Ginger Capital of India by NITI Aayog in 2025 owing to its high‑quality ginger production and strong agricultural output. Shilpa Agrawal, Vice President and Head of Operations, Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) says, “It is a premium, GI-tagged ginger from Mizoram, distinguished by its high oleoresin content, strong pungency, low fibre, and suitability for pharmaceutical, food-processing, and export markets.”