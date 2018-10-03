Express recipes: This Ghuti Gobhi (Scrambled Cauliflower) recipe makes for a delicious side dish

Would you like to try out this Ghuti Gobhi recipe? Would you like to try out this Ghuti Gobhi recipe?

The word “ghuti” in Hindi means mashed. Ghuti Gobhi is a specific preparation in which the cauliflower is so finely chopped that after getting cooked it is almost mashed but not quite!

This recipe truly celebrates cauliflower. You can call it gobhi bhurji or scrambled cauliflower but unlike usual bhurji recipes, I don’t use any other vegetable in this recipe — no potatoes, no onions, no garlic. Just bringing out the goodness of cauliflower. It is a delicious side to any meal and you can also use this ghuti gobhi as a filling in sandwiches and paratha rolls.

Cauliflower has been quite an acquired taste for me. As a kid, I would try to avoid it as much as possible. I remember picking out potatoes from the aloo-gobi mom made. But a few years ago when I went on a detox meal plan, potatoes were out and cauliflower was definitely in. Cauliflower is part of the cruciferous vegetable family. It is high in fibre, antioxidants, and most importantly cruciferous vegetables have anticancer properties.

I discovered so many recipes to enjoy cauliflower with — our traditional gobhi paratha, or gluten-free cauliflower bread, or simply roasted cauliflower served as a snack! It is delicious, it is healthy, and it is super quick to cook!

Ghuti Gobhi (Scrambled Cauliflower)

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 10 mins | Serves 4 as a side dish

Ingredient

2 tsp — Olive oil

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp — Mustard seeds

2 — Dry red chilies

5-6 — Curry leaves

1 inch — Fresh ginger root, grated

1 (500g) — Cauliflower head

1 tsp — Turmeric powder

1 tsp — Kashmiri red chili powder (use regular red chili for more heat)

1 tsp — Garam masala

Salt, to taste

Method

* Bring around 4-5 cups of water to boil. Add a little salt to the boiled water.

* Break the cauliflower head into florets and wash under running water. We won’t use the middle stalk of the cauliflower head in this recipe, but the stems of florets, yes.

* Place the cauliflower florets in the boiled water for 5 mins. This helps remove any dirt that might have stuck inside the florets.

* After 5 mins, drain and cut the cauliflower florets and their stems very finely.

* Heat oil in a kadhai/frying pan.

* When the oil is hot, add asafoetida, mustard seeds, dried chilies, curry leaves, and grated ginger. Sauté for half a second. This tempering beautifully flavours the oil.

* Add the chopped cauliflower. Toss and mix well so that all the cauliflower is mixed with the oil.

* Cover and cook on low flame for about 5 minutes. Check and stir in between to ensure that the cauliflower is not sticking to the bottom of the pan.

* Add turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and cook covered for another 5 minutes till the cauliflower is soft and well cooked.

* Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with rice and dal fry.

