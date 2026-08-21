The Indian honeycomb: Ghewar’s place in our sweet tradition

Last year, on MasterChef Australia, contestant Depinder Chhibber made “Indian honeycomb” for the judges, or ghewar, as we know it. I have to give it to Chhibber; this was a perfect description of the round, flat, perforated sweet dish sprinkled with saffron, dry fruits, and silver ‘varak’, a staple in sweet shops in North India.

Ghewar is made from wheat flour (or maida) and soaked in sugar syrup. The one difference between it and a ‘honeycomb’ is that the latter is baked, while the former is deep-fried.

Safe to say, I’m not a fan. As Chhibber had said on the show: “It’s literally just pastry, so it’s beautiful, crispy, crunchy, but very tricky to make. The oil has to be very hot, and the batter has to be ice cold. Add the chilled batter into the oil. You get that splattering; that’s what builds that honeycomb texture.”