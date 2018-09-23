From aiding digestion to glowing skin: Use ghee as a home remedy

Use ghee to heal various ailments at home. (Source: FilePhoto) Use ghee to heal various ailments at home. (Source: FilePhoto)

One of India’s most valued food, ghee or clarified butter, is found in almost every household kitchen and has a remarkable spectrum of health and beauty benefits. Made from milk, which contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, butyric acid and healthy fats, it is not surprising that ghee is a go-to home remedy for many ailments — right from aiding the digestive system to strengthening the immune system.

Here is how you can use ghee as a home remedy and use this wonder food to its full potential.

Helps the digestive system

Ghee, being rich in butyric acid, can help in lowering inflammation and improving the digestive system. It also helps in the stimulation of stomach acid secretion, which helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Helps in treating burns and has anti-inflammatory properties

It is not only one of the most popular natural remedies for treating burns on the body, but it is also widely used for treating swelling. Ghee is known to ease both inflammation and burns on the skin when applied to the affected area.

Strengthens the immune system

Being loaded with a high content of rich antioxidants, it helps in increasing the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and minerals better. which in turn adds to keep the immune system strong.

Helps in reducing belly fat

Ghee comes packed with essential amino acids that help in reducing belly fat. The presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help you shrink your size and lose body fat.

Helps in getting rid of dark circles

Lack of sleep or stress or too much work may end up leaving dark circles around your eyes. Turn to ghee to reduce them in no time. When applied lightly around the eyes before bedtime, it helps in getting rid of dark circles.

Conditions frizzy hair

Ghee is a super-rich source of fatty acids and antioxidants that make it an excellent hair conditioner for dry and frizzy hair. A pack made with ghee and olive oil will help condition your hair and make them soft and shiny. Ghee can be used with lemon juice to treat dandruff too.

Cures dry, chapped lips

Pollution, sunrays, dust or smoke – these are things that are not kind to our lips and make them chapped and dry. Application of warm ghee before bedtime can help you in getting soft and supple lips like never before.

Helps in getting a glowing, healthy skin

Ghee has long been an essential part of various beauty care rituals. Its essential fatty acids act as a nourishing agent that can do wonders on your dull and unhealthy skin and turn things around for you.

