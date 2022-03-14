Get Holi-ready with this colourful sorghum millet chaat

It is time to bring in some spring colours to your plate, and what can be a better excuse than Holi! This sorghum millet chaat is a hit for any occasion. It is quick, innovative and packed with nutrients like no other chaat. To make it more interesting, I have clubbed it with kala chana (black chickpeas) hummus and saffron basil dip. You will surely love this healthy twist to your Holi celebrations.

Make it for your loved ones and let them thank you this Holi. Read more for the step-by-step recipe. Do check the video for creative ways to plate and serve it. Happy Holi in advance!

ALSO CHECK OUT | An easy, healthy recipe for creamy vegan mint dip with sunflower seeds

COLOURFUL SORGHUM CHAAT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millet Coach (@crazykadchimilletcoach)

Ingredients

· ½ cup sorghum millet

· 2 cups bell peppers

· 2 cups cubed pumpkin (steamed)

· 1 large onion, chopped

· 2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

· Salt and pepper, to taste

· A large handful of mixed greens

· 4 tablespoons pomegranate kernels

· Steamed beetroot slices

· Toasted pumpkin seeds, for topping

ALSO CHECK OUT | A jowar almond warm salad recipe that you can customise per your liking

Dips

KALA CHANA HUMMUS

· 1 cup boiled kala chana (black chickpeas)

· 6-7 garlic pods

· 15-20 whole black peppercorns

· A handful of fresh coriander and mint leaves

· 2 tsp lemon juice

· Rock salt

· 2-3 tsp pre-roasted sesame seeds

· 2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

· Kala Chana water to adjust the consistency. You can also use jowar water.

ALSO CHECK OUT | Here’s how you can make Sindhi dodoh with sorghum millet

SAFFRON DIP

· 2 tbsp sesame seeds

· 8-10 strands of saffron in ½ cup water

· 20-25 freshly plucked basil leaves

· 2-3 garlic pods

· 1 inch steamed raw turmeric

· 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

· Pinch of rock salt

ALSO CHECK OUT | A recipe to make khichdi exciting with millets

Method

1. Thoroughly wash and soak jowar (sorghum) for 8-10 hours. Pressure cook with some salt, turmeric and 3 times water.

2. In a pan, arrange bell pepper, slightly steamed pumpkin, and onion chunks. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix and then roast until tender and slightly charred. Make sure to toss the vegetables halfway through to ensure even roasting.

3. Make dips by blending ingredients until you get a smooth and creamy texture. Adjust taste and texture as per preference.

4. Assemble as shown in the video.

5. To pack this salad (for picnics, office lunches, or when on-the-go), use a mason jar. Layer the millets at the bottom, followed by the roasted veggies, then the pomegranate and pumpkin seeds, lastly followed by the microgreens. Pack the dressing separately and just toss it together before eating.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!