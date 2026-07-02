Why this gastroenterologist ensures to limit ghee coffee to ‘one cup a day’

Drinking bulletproof coffee, made with ghee or butter, has gradually become popular among many for optimising their gut health. But have you ever wondered how much is too much? Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi recently shed light on the same. “The combination of fats and antioxidants provides a sustained release of energy for a few hours. For people with significant lactose intolerance, butter or ghee is a better alternative. Ghee has negligible amounts of lactose. Butter and ghee are calorie-dense. Make sure to consume in moderation. I try to limit it to one cup a day. Also, at least eight hours before bedtime,” said Dr Sethi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

We turned to Dr Saiprasad Girish Lad, consultant gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and therapeutic GI endoscopist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, to learn more.

How much bulletproof or ghee coffee is too much?

One cup a day is a reasonable amount for most healthy individuals. However, if you’re adding 1 to 2 tablespoons of ghee or butter each time, the calorie count increases quickly, Dr Lad said. “That can add nearly 100 to 200 calories per cup just from fat. Drinking more than one cup a day might push your daily fat intake too high, especially if you are not adjusting your meals,” Dr Lad continued.

Are there actual benefits?

Generally, yes, affirmed Dr Lad. “Coffee is rich in antioxidants, and ghee contains healthy fats like butyrate, which may support gut health. Fat slows caffeine absorption, resulting in a gradual release of energy. That’s the ‘no crash’ effect many people describe. It is also true that ghee is nearly lactose-free, making it a better choice for those who are lactose intolerant. But calling it a miracle drink would be an exaggeration. It’s still high in calories and saturated fat, so moderation is important,” said Dr Lad.

Is this effective for your gut? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Is this effective for your gut? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What should people keep in mind before adding this to their routine?

Ghee coffee isn’t a magic solution; it is a high-fat drink. “For people with acid reflux (GERD), gastritis, or gallbladder problems, this drink might make symptoms worse. Additionally, if you are not eating a balanced meal with it, you may miss out on fiber, protein, and essential nutrients. Be mindful of your overall diet before adding high-fat drinks,” said Dr Lad.

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Who can benefit from ghee coffee, and who should be cautious?

If you are on a low-carb or keto diet, or looking for an appetite-suppressing morning drink, Dr Lad mentioned that this could be suitable. “However, those with high cholesterol and other dyslipidemias, heart disease, liver problems (NASH/MASLD), or digestive issues should be even more careful. When in doubt, talk to your gastroenterologist or a dietitian, especially if you are thinking about making this a daily habit,” said Dr Lad.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.