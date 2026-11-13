From 7.5 to 9: Gastroenterologist scores everyday foods for gut health

Good gut health plays an important role in digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. The good news is that many gut-friendly foods are easily available in the market and can be included in your daily diet. Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya rated a few common foods for your gut.

Chia seeds

8/10 -They are rich in soluble fibre. Improve stool consistency and feed good gut bacteria. However, take in a small amount because bloating can occur.

Greek yoghurt

8.5/10

High-protein, low-lactose, and high-probiotic. However, sweetened Greek Yogurt is as harmful for the gut as a dessert, said Dr Vatsya.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.