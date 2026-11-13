From 7.5 to 9: Gastroenterologist scores everyday foods for gut health

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Good gut health plays an important role in digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. The good news is that many gut-friendly foods are easily available in the market and can be included in your daily diet. Gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya rated a few common foods for your gut.
Chia seeds
8/10 -They are rich in soluble fibre. Improve stool consistency and feed good gut bacteria. However, take in a small amount because bloating can occur.
Greek yoghurt
8.5/10
High-protein, low-lactose, and high-probiotic. However, sweetened Greek Yogurt is as harmful for the gut as a dessert, said Dr Vatsya.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Banana
7.5/10 – One medium ripe banana makes digestion smooth owing to pectin fibre and soothes acidity. Don’t overdo it as it can cause gas. Quantity control matters.
Buttermilk
9/10 – Natural probiotics that provide hydration and smooth digestion. Underrated superfood for your gut.
Ghee
9/10 – Butyric acid nourishes the gut, reduces inflammation, and smooths bowel movement. One spoon of ghee is enough
To verify, we consulted experts.
Chia seeds are rich in fibre and help improve digestion. “When soaked in water, they form a gel-like texture that supports smooth bowel movements and feeds healthy gut bacteria,” said Dr Shankar Zanwar, senior consultant, gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel.
Greek yoghurt is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help maintain gut balance. “Regular intake helps reduce bloating, improve digestion, and strengthen immunity.”
Bananas are gentle on the stomach and rich in prebiotic fibre. “They help nourish good bacteria and are especially helpful for people with acidity or sensitive digestion. Other gut-healthy foods include curd and buttermilk, which naturally contain probiotics and aid digestion,” said Dr Zanwar.
Dr Zanwar also noted that other foods are beneficial.
“Oats are high in soluble fibre that supports gut bacteria and helps prevent constipation. Papaya contains digestive enzymes that aid in the breakdown of food. Fermented foods such as idlis and dosas support gut health by increasing beneficial bacteria. Garlic and onions act as natural prebiotics and improve gut balance,” said Dr Zanwar.
Leafy vegetables such as spinach and methi provide fibre and essential nutrients for digestion. “Nuts and seeds, especially flaxseeds and almonds, support gut movement when eaten in moderation. Including these foods regularly can improve digestion, reduce gut discomfort, and support long-term gut health naturally,” said Dr Zanwar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.