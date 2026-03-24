Gastroenterologist lists 5 steps to turn eggs into a ‘gut friendly’ powerhouse: ‘That combo is my secret…’

You may be consuming eggs to meet your protein needs, but are you really achieving that goal? If gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi is to go by, there are five steps to turn regular eggs into a “gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse”. “Most people think eggs are just protein. But as a gastroenterologist, here’s how I turn them into a gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps,” he said on YouTube shorts.

*Crack two whole eggs. For most people, up to two yolks a day is perfectly fine. The cholesterol scare around eggs is outdated science.

*Add a pinch of turmeric for anti-inflammatory benefits, and add black pepper to activate it. That combo is my secret, gut-friendly hack.

*Don’t forget salt, but keep it light.

*Load your eggs with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and even olives. This adds fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats that your gut microbes love.

*Cook them gently — scrambled, omelette…however you like. Avoid browning in oil. Let the ingredients shine.