Gastroenterologist lists 5 steps to turn eggs into a ‘gut friendly’ powerhouse: ‘That combo is my secret…’

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You may be consuming eggs to meet your protein needs, but are you really achieving that goal? If gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi is to go by, there are five steps to turn regular eggs into a “gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse”. “Most people think eggs are just protein. But as a gastroenterologist, here’s how I turn them into a gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory powerhouse in 5 steps,” he said on YouTube shorts.
*Crack two whole eggs. For most people, up to two yolks a day is perfectly fine. The cholesterol scare around eggs is outdated science.
*Add a pinch of turmeric for anti-inflammatory benefits, and add black pepper to activate it. That combo is my secret, gut-friendly hack.
*Don’t forget salt, but keep it light.
*Load your eggs with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and even olives. This adds fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats that your gut microbes love.
*Cook them gently — scrambled, omelette…however you like. Avoid browning in oil. Let the ingredients shine.
“Save this recipe. Try it out,” he shared.
Eggs are one of the most versatile and nutrient-rich foods, but how you prepare them can significantly change their health impact, shared consultant dietitian Garima Goyal. “By pairing eggs with certain spices, herbs, and nutrient-dense ingredients, they can be transformed from a simple protein source into an anti-inflammatory, gut-friendly powerhouse,” said Goyal.
The key lies in combining eggs with anti-inflammatory compounds and fibre-rich ingredients. “Adding turmeric is a classic example; its active compound, curcumin, helps lower inflammatory markers and supports liver detoxification. However, turmeric alone isn’t well absorbed, which is why a pinch of black pepper becomes essential. Piperine in black pepper increases curcumin absorption severalfold, amplifying its health benefits,” shared Goyal.
Including colourful vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, tomatoes, or zucchini brings antioxidants, vitamins and phytonutrients that nourish the gut and help reduce oxidative stress. “These also add fibre, which supports digestion and stabilises blood sugar after meals. Cooking the eggs gently, scrambled, boiled, or soft-poached ensures proteins stay bioavailable and healthy fats remain intact without oxidising,” said Goyal.
To further elevate the nutritional profile, a small amount of healthy fats such as olive oil, ghee, or avocado can be added, advised Goyal. “This helps in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K present in the eggs. Sprinkling herbs such as parsley, oregano or thyme further boosts antioxidant potential and adds natural flavour without excess salt,” said Goyal.
So, it’s not just about eating eggs, but about how you combine them. “Thoughtful pairings turn them into more than a breakfast staple; they become a targeted, healing meal for better energy, digestion and long-term metabolic health,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.