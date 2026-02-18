📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Instead of a sugar-laden beverage, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi swears by black tea every afternoon. “I’m a gastroenterologist and here is how I turn my afternoon black tea into an anti-inflammatory gut-healthy drink in 5 simple steps,” he said on YouTube Shorts.
*Start by boiling water and black tea leaves. Black tea is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants
*While it is brewing, add a small slice of fresh ginger. It increases gut motility and aids digestion
*Crush a few cardamom pods and drop them in. They help reduce bloating and add a naturally sweet aroma without sugar
*Add a small piece of clove. It contains eugenol, a compound that supports liver function.
*Once it’s done brewing, strain the tea and let it cool slightly. Then you can add a drizzle of honey for optional sweetness. “Try it,” said Dr Sethi.
Afternoon tea, often thought of as a comfort ritual, a pause between meals or a social habit, can be converted into an antioxidant-rich drink that supports digestion, immunity and metabolism with just a few smart tweaks. Tea, when brewed and paired correctly, can serve as a functional beverage rather than just a source of caffeine.
The first step is to start with a quality tea base. Black tea contains theaflavins, both known to protect cells and balance inflammation, said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal. “Opting for loose tea leaves instead of tea bags ensures a higher concentration of these beneficial compounds,” added Goyal.
Next, spice it right. Adding fresh ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, or even a small pinch of turmeric can amplify the tea’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Goyal shared. “These spices stimulate digestion, improve gut motility and add a natural warmth that aids nutrient absorption. For instance, ginger helps soothe the digestive tract while cinnamon can balance blood sugar and enhance insulin sensitivity,” said Goyal.
Watch the brewing temperature and time. According to Goyal, overheating tea or steeping it too long can destroy delicate antioxidants and increase bitterness. “Ideally, green tea should be brewed below 80°C, and black tea around 90–95°C for 2–3 minutes. A balanced brew retains flavour, aroma and maximum phytonutrient potential,” said Goyal.
Skip refined sugar and replace it with natural options like raw honey, jaggery or simply enjoy the tea unsweetened to keep it truly restorative. “Adding sugar not only negates its health benefits but also contributes to insulin spikes and mid-afternoon energy crashes,” said Goyal.
Goyal emphasised that it is essential to treat tea as a mindful break, not a caffeine crutch. “Taking a few moments to sit down, breathe and sip slowly helps reduce cortisol levels and improve digestion by activating the parasympathetic nervous system or the body’s rest and digest mode,” said Goyal.
When prepared thoughtfully, afternoon tea becomes more than a beverage; it’s a mini wellness ritual. The combination of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory spices and mindful sipping can make this daily habit a gentle boost for both body and mind.
