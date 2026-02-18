Instead of a sugar-laden beverage, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi swears by black tea every afternoon. “I’m a gastroenterologist and here is how I turn my afternoon black tea into an anti-inflammatory gut-healthy drink in 5 simple steps,” he said on YouTube Shorts.

*Start by boiling water and black tea leaves. Black tea is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants

*While it is brewing, add a small slice of fresh ginger. It increases gut motility and aids digestion

*Crush a few cardamom pods and drop them in. They help reduce bloating and add a naturally sweet aroma without sugar

*Add a small piece of clove. It contains eugenol, a compound that supports liver function.