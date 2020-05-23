Miss ordering garlic bread? Make it at home instead with this recipe

Make garlic bread at home. (Source: Getty Images) Make garlic bread at home. (Source: Getty Images)

If you are unsure of ordering in from the restaurant, it does mean you cannot satiate your craving for garlic bread. You can in fact get the required ingredients and whip it up at home and serve it hot.

Fomer MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah took to Instagram to share a recipe video for making garlic bread. Try this:

Ingredients

250 g – All-purpose flour or 50:50 wheat flour & all-purpose flour (2 cups)

160 to 180 g – Water (around 3/4th cup)

1/2 tsp – Instant dry yeast

1 tbsp – Sugar

2 tsp – Oregano seasoning (already has salt)

1 tbsp – Soft butter

1 tbsp – Olive Oil

Some Corn meal or makki aata for sprinkling

Method

* In a bowl, add flour, yeast, sugar and oregano seasoning. Mix the dry ingredients thoroughly.

* Now pour some warm water and knead a soft dough.

* Transfer the dough to a flat platform. Put some soft butter and keep mixing the dough with it.

* Once the butter is mixed well, start adding olive oil.

* While kneading, do the windowpane test from time to time, that is, stretch the dough to see if it breaks. Knead till the dough does not break.

* Put all the kneaded dough together and tuck it in, and put it in a bowl greased with oil. Rest the dough for about an hour or until it has doubled in size.

* Take it out of the bowl and put it on a flat surface. Gradually flatten the dough. Put some corn meal on the surface and roll the dough on it.

* Put some butter on the dough with a brush and sprinkle some oregano seasoning. Fold the flattened dough and seal the edges. Apply some butter on it once again with a brush. Top it with oregano seasoning.

* Make cuts of equal sizes into the dough and transfer it to a baking tray lined with a parchment paper. Cover the tray and rest it for about an hour.

* Bake the dough in an oven preheated at 220 degrees Celsius for 10-12 minutes. Once the bread is baked, apply some butter with a brush and serve it with a cheesy dip.

Watch the full video:

Try this garlic bread recipe and enjoy it with your family members.

