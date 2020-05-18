Make garlic bread at home with this easy recipe

Toasted Cheese and Garlic Bread with Parsley Toasted Cheese and Garlic Bread with Parsley

Tired of the usual bread and butter affair? How about some garlic bread this morning (read: thick crusty slices of bread filled with cheese and garlic)? So don that apron and get ready to try this easy recipe which barely takes 30 minutes.

Ingredients

Bread slices (as required)

5-6 – Garlic cloves

3 tbsp – Butter

1 tsp – Chilli flakes

Parsley (for garnishing)

Shredded cheese

1 tsp – Oregano

Steps

*Begin by shredding garlic cloves. You can take more if you want the flavour to be strong.

*In a bowl, take chilli flakes, oregano, shredded garlic and butter. Mix until it is well-combined.

*Now take a bread slice and put some shredded cheese on it. Place another slice on it to make a sandwich. Coat both sides with the butter and seasoning paste.

*Place the sandwich on a pan placed on medium heat. Heat until one side turns brown and flip over to the other side.

*Turn off the heat and garnish it with parsley and a bit of oregano. Cut into a desired shape and serve.

