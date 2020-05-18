Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
Make garlic bread at home with this easy recipe

Missing garlic bread sticks? Make it at the comfort of your home with this easy recipe.

Published: May 18, 2020
Tired of the usual bread and butter affair? How about some garlic bread this morning (read: thick crusty slices of bread filled with cheese and garlic)? So don that apron and get ready to try this easy recipe which barely takes 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Bread slices (as required)
  • 5-6 – Garlic cloves
  • 3 tbsp – Butter
  • 1 tsp – Chilli flakes
  • Parsley (for garnishing)
  • Shredded cheese
  • 1 tsp – Oregano

Steps

*Begin by shredding garlic cloves. You can take more if you want the flavour to be strong.

*In a bowl, take chilli flakes, oregano, shredded garlic and butter. Mix until it is well-combined.

*Now take a bread slice and put some shredded cheese on it. Place another slice on it to make a sandwich. Coat both sides with the butter and seasoning paste.

*Place the sandwich on a pan placed on medium heat. Heat until one side turns brown and flip over to the other side.

*Turn off the heat and garnish it with parsley and a bit of oregano. Cut into a desired shape and serve.

