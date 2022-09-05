scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Vegan chocolate modaks to sweeten your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared the recipe for "vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free" chocolate modaks

modakTry this vegan, gluten and dairy free modak (Source: Getty Images)

The country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi — a festival that is incomplete without modaks — with much fanfare. A delight for those with (and even without) a sweet tooth, modaks are believed to have a mythological significance, too. But who said modak, while keeping its sweetness intact, cannot be given a healthy makeover? And if you have been looking for such a recipe, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect one for you.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the recipe for a healthy and easy-to-make chocolate modak. “I love Bounty chocolate! Do you?,” she captioned the post adding, “I figured this year why not greet Ganpati Bappa with some Bounty-inspired modaks.” “So for everyone welcoming him home,” you can prepare this quick and easy recipe, she wrote further.

“These modaks are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free too and you can definitely enjoy them guilt-free!!” Karachiwala wrote, before sharing the recipe. Take a look.

All you need

* 1 ¼ cup shredded coconut
*⅓ cup coconut yoghurt
*¼ cup maple syrup
* ½ tsp vanilla essence
* A pinch of Salt
* ½ cup dairy-free dark chocolate
* 1 tsp coconut oil

Also Read | |Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why modak is an important part of the celebration (plus a special recipe)

How to make

*First, combine the shredded coconut, maple syrup, and salt in a food processor and blend for a few seconds. Then add the yoghurt and vanilla and blend again until a dough forms
*If the mixture is too wet, add more coconut, if it’s too dry, add more yoghurt
* Use your hands to form the shape of a modak and then freeze for about 45 minutes
* For coating, melt the chocolate and coconut oil together
* Dip each modak in the chocolate and freeze it for 15 minutes more. Enjoy!

