Ganesh Chaturthi special: A savoury foxtail millet cheesy modak for your little one

Are you struggling to introduce millet to your kids? I receive many DMs from parents, asking how they can make kids enjoy millet food. While I don’t encourage processed cheese with kids, there are ways to sneak in the goodness of millets.

As they grow up, it is always good to introduce healthier substitutes and to cut down on processed food.

These cheesy, savoury modaks with foxtail millet were received well by my daughter. You, too, can try making them during Ganesh Chaturthi. Read more for the step-by-step recipe and improvise with some subtle cheesy cheats.

FOXTAIL MILLET CHEESY MODAK

Ingredients (makes 12 modaks):

For the outer covering:

· ½ cup foxtail millet (soaked for 6-8 hours)

· 1.5 cups water to boil

· 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

· 1 tsp red chilli flakes

· Rock salt to taste

For the stuffing:

· 1/2 cup chopped bell peppers

· ¼ cup grated cheese (can use homemade cottage cheese)

· 6-8 cherry tomatoes

· 1 tsp Italian seasoning (I used Abana spices)

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash and soak the millet.

2. In a deep pan, allow the water to boil. Add extra virgin olive oil and clean millet grains. Cover and boil till millet soaks up all the water.

3. Once boiled and tender, allow it to cool down. Add salt and red chilli flakes. Mix it nicely with your hands till you get a dough-like consistency.

4. Now for the stuffing, mix all the ingredients and keep it aside.

5. Now, to start making the modaks, you would need a modak mould. If you don’t have it, divide the mixture into 12 equal lemon-sized balls.

6. With the help of your greased palms, make an evenly-shaped round puri. The edges have to be thinner than the centre. Now, with the help of your thumb and index finger, gently pinch the mixture to make a pleat. Place a teaspoonful of cheesy stuffing in the centre. Bring together the pleats and gently make a good shape. Keep them aside on a greased plate.

7. Steam the shaped modaks for 5-7 minutes.

8. Serve hot with roasted tomato salsa on top or any dip of your choice. Refer to the video.

Health benefits of immunity-boosting foxtail millet

Foxtail millet is rich in vitamin B12, which is essential for maintaining a healthy heart, smooth functioning of the nervous system. In general, it is good for the skin and the hair. A diet including foxtail millet may improve glycemic control and reduce insulin, cholesterol and fasting glucose in type-2 diabetes patients.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi, and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

