Ganesh Chaturthi recipes: Delicious modaks you can make at home

Modak is considered to be one of the favourite desserts of Lord Ganesha. (Source: Photos by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava and Chef Vipin Kishore) Modak is considered to be one of the favourite desserts of Lord Ganesha. (Source: Photos by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava and Chef Vipin Kishore)

Ganesh Chaturthi and delicious Modaks go hand in hand. Being Lord Ganesha’s favourite dessert, the celebration of this festival is certainly incomplete without a taste of some amazing modaks. This year, the grand ten day long celebrations will begin on September 13 with the Isthapana of the Ganesh idols and will end on September 23 with the Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.

Even if the markets are flooded with Ganpati Bappa’s favourite desserts, you can don your experimental hats in the kitchen with these really easy-to-whip-up recipes and make your own delectable dumplings this festive season. We bring to you some interesting versions, right from rich kesar delights to toothsome chocolate modaks.

Kesar Modak

By Chef Vipin Kishore, Sous Chef, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity

These traditional Kesar-Coconut Modaks will treat your sweet tooth the best. (Source: Photo by Chef Vipin Kishore) These traditional Kesar-Coconut Modaks will treat your sweet tooth the best. (Source: Photo by Chef Vipin Kishore)

Ingredients:

200 gms – Rice flour

150 ml – Water

A pinch – Salt

30 gms – Ghee

150 gms – Coconut (grated)

150 gms – Jaggery

2 gms – Cardamom powder

20 gms – Cashewnut (roasted)

15 gms – Raisins

1gm – Saffron

Method:

*Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour the rice flour into it

*Cover with a damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes

*In a pan, add ghee and then add grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing)

*Mix everything well

*Finally add cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts, and raisins to it

*For the dough, wet your hands with water and oil and knead the rice flour mixture into a soft dough

*Make small balls, flatten it out and fill it with the coconut and jaggery stuffing

*Secure the edges and seal it

*Keep the modaks covered with a wet cloth to keep them moist.

*Heat one inch of water in an idly cooker and place a banana leaf in it. Put the modaks on top of it

*Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat

*Modaks are ready to be served

Kaju Modak

By Chef Vaibhav Bhargava from The Drunken Botanist

A scrumptious blend of cashews and honey, kaju modak is a yummy delight. (Source: Photos by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava) A scrumptious blend of cashews and honey, kaju modak is a yummy delight. (Source: Photos by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava)

Ingredients:

500 gms – Kaju powder

50 gms – Brown sugar

50gm – Honey

50gm – Condensed milk

250 ml – Water

Silver Vark (optional)

Method:

*Boil 250 ml water and add sugar, honey, condensed milk to it. Keep stirring to bring to a three-thread consistency

*Allow the mixture to cool

*Take 500 grams kaju and make a fine powder of it in the mixer

*Add it to the cooled mixture

*Knead thoroughly and roll into a fine dough.

*Make small dumpling sized modaks with this dough using moulds

*Serve fresh on a banana leaf

*It is optional to use the Chandika Varak on the Modaks

Chocolate Modak

By Chef Vaibhav Bhargava from The Drunken Botanist

This chocolate Modak recipe by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava is a must try. (Source: Photo by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava) This chocolate Modak recipe by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava is a must try. (Source: Photo by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava)

Ingredients:

125 gm – Chopped dark chocolate

45 ml – Condensed milk

250 gm – Crushed digestive Marie biscuits

60 ml – Milk

30 gm – Grated chocolate (for garnish)

Method:

*Heat a non-stick pan. Add milk, condensed milk, and chocolate and mix well till you get a smooth mixture.

*Remove from the flame and keep aside to cool

*Add powdered biscuit and roll into a smooth dough

*Keep in the fridge for five minutes

*Remove and roll it into modak shapes using a mould

*Sprinkle chocolate shavings on it and serve fresh

Fried Modak

By Archana, Ruchkar Mejwani You Tube Channel

Try these easy to make fried modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi this.(Source: YouTube/Ruchkar Mejwani) Try these easy to make fried modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi this.(Source: YouTube/Ruchkar Mejwani)

Ingredients:

1 cup – Grated Coconut

1/2 cup – Sugar

2 tbsp – Cream

2 tbsp – Ghee

1 cup – Wheat Flour

1 cup – All purpose Flour

Salt – to taste

Chopped Dry fruits (Almonds & Cashews)

Cardamom Powder

Water

Method:

For Filling

*Take a pan, add the grated coconut, sugar & cream. Mix well and let the cream melt

*Add dry fruits, cardamom powder and mix well. Let it cook on a low flame for five mins

*In the meantime, take a small pan, add ghee and let it come to a boil

For Covering

*In a bowl, add wheat flour, maida and salt. Add ghee to the mixture and stir with a spoon

*Add water to the flour mixture and make a soft dough

*Meanwhile, take a frying pan and add oil for heating

*Take small portions of the dough and start rolling it out into soft small rotis

*Fill each roti with the coconut mixture

*Pinch the edges of the roti, bring it together and seal properly

*Fry the modaks till golden brown

Ukadiche Modak

Recipe by Hebbar’s Kitchen

Do not miss these traditional steamed modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: YouTube/Hebbar’s Kitchen) Do not miss these traditional steamed modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: YouTube/Hebbar’s Kitchen)

Ingredients

For stuffing:

½ cup – Jaggery

1 cup – Coconut grated

¼ tsp – Cardamom powder

For the dough:

1 cup – Water

¼ tsp – Salt

½ tsp – Ghee

1 cup – Rice flour

Method

*Firstly, prepare the stuffing by mixing jaggery and coconut

*In another pan, boil water and add salt and ghee to it

*Turn off the flame and addrice flour

*Mix the flour well with water. Do not worry if the dough is dry

*Allow to rest for five minutes

*Now transfer the rice flour mixture into a large mixing bowl

*When the flour is still hot, knead the dough

*Sprinkle water if required to form a smooth and soft dough

*Now, make a small lemon sized ball and flatten it

*With the help of your thumbs, start pressing the edges and create a dent in centre

*Slowly press the edges till it forms a cup

*Start creating pleats with your index finger and thumb

*Now scoop a tbsp of the coconut-jaggery stuffing and fill it in the dough

*Get the pleats together to form a bundle

*Secure it by pinching and making it pointed

*Place the modak in steamer leaving spaces in between

*Cover and steam the modak for ten minutes or till a shiny texture appears on them

*They are now ready to serve

Treat your taste buds with these delicious Modak recipes this Ganesh Chaturthi.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd