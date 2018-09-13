Ganesh Chaturthi recipes: Delicious modaks you can make at home

Ganesh Chaturthi and delicious Modaks go hand in hand. Being Lord Ganesha’s favourite dessert, the celebration of this festival is certainly incomplete without a taste of some amazing modaks. This year, the grand ten day long celebrations will begin on September 13 with the Isthapana of the Ganesh idols and will end on September 23 with the Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi.
Even if the markets are flooded with Ganpati Bappa’s favourite desserts, you can don your experimental hats in the kitchen with these really easy-to-whip-up recipes and make your own delectable dumplings this festive season. We bring to you some interesting versions, right from rich kesar delights to toothsome chocolate modaks.
Kesar Modak
By Chef Vipin Kishore, Sous Chef, Aloft New Delhi Aerocity
Ingredients:
200 gms – Rice flour
150 ml – Water
A pinch – Salt
30 gms – Ghee
150 gms – Coconut (grated)
150 gms – Jaggery
2 gms – Cardamom powder
20 gms – Cashewnut (roasted)
15 gms – Raisins
1gm – Saffron
Method:
*Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour the rice flour into it
*Cover with a damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes
*In a pan, add ghee and then add grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing)
*Mix everything well
*Finally add cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts, and raisins to it
*For the dough, wet your hands with water and oil and knead the rice flour mixture into a soft dough
*Make small balls, flatten it out and fill it with the coconut and jaggery stuffing
*Secure the edges and seal it
*Keep the modaks covered with a wet cloth to keep them moist.
*Heat one inch of water in an idly cooker and place a banana leaf in it. Put the modaks on top of it
*Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat
*Modaks are ready to be served
Kaju Modak
By Chef Vaibhav Bhargava from The Drunken Botanist
Ingredients:
500 gms – Kaju powder
50 gms – Brown sugar
50gm – Honey
50gm – Condensed milk
250 ml – Water
Silver Vark (optional)
Method:
*Boil 250 ml water and add sugar, honey, condensed milk to it. Keep stirring to bring to a three-thread consistency
*Allow the mixture to cool
*Take 500 grams kaju and make a fine powder of it in the mixer
*Add it to the cooled mixture
*Knead thoroughly and roll into a fine dough.
*Make small dumpling sized modaks with this dough using moulds
*Serve fresh on a banana leaf
*It is optional to use the Chandika Varak on the Modaks
Chocolate Modak
By Chef Vaibhav Bhargava from The Drunken Botanist
Ingredients:
125 gm – Chopped dark chocolate
45 ml – Condensed milk
250 gm – Crushed digestive Marie biscuits
60 ml – Milk
30 gm – Grated chocolate (for garnish)
Method:
*Heat a non-stick pan. Add milk, condensed milk, and chocolate and mix well till you get a smooth mixture.
*Remove from the flame and keep aside to cool
*Add powdered biscuit and roll into a smooth dough
*Keep in the fridge for five minutes
*Remove and roll it into modak shapes using a mould
*Sprinkle chocolate shavings on it and serve fresh
Fried Modak
By Archana, Ruchkar Mejwani You Tube Channel
Ingredients:
1 cup – Grated Coconut
1/2 cup – Sugar
2 tbsp – Cream
2 tbsp – Ghee
1 cup – Wheat Flour
1 cup – All purpose Flour
Salt – to taste
Chopped Dry fruits (Almonds & Cashews)
Cardamom Powder
Water
Method:
For Filling
*Take a pan, add the grated coconut, sugar & cream. Mix well and let the cream melt
*Add dry fruits, cardamom powder and mix well. Let it cook on a low flame for five mins
*In the meantime, take a small pan, add ghee and let it come to a boil
For Covering
*In a bowl, add wheat flour, maida and salt. Add ghee to the mixture and stir with a spoon
*Add water to the flour mixture and make a soft dough
*Meanwhile, take a frying pan and add oil for heating
*Take small portions of the dough and start rolling it out into soft small rotis
*Fill each roti with the coconut mixture
*Pinch the edges of the roti, bring it together and seal properly
*Fry the modaks till golden brown
Ukadiche Modak
Recipe by Hebbar’s Kitchen
Ingredients
For stuffing:
½ cup – Jaggery
1 cup – Coconut grated
¼ tsp – Cardamom powder
For the dough:
1 cup – Water
¼ tsp – Salt
½ tsp – Ghee
1 cup – Rice flour
Method
*Firstly, prepare the stuffing by mixing jaggery and coconut
*In another pan, boil water and add salt and ghee to it
*Turn off the flame and addrice flour
*Mix the flour well with water. Do not worry if the dough is dry
*Allow to rest for five minutes
*Now transfer the rice flour mixture into a large mixing bowl
*When the flour is still hot, knead the dough
*Sprinkle water if required to form a smooth and soft dough
*Now, make a small lemon sized ball and flatten it
*With the help of your thumbs, start pressing the edges and create a dent in centre
*Slowly press the edges till it forms a cup
*Start creating pleats with your index finger and thumb
*Now scoop a tbsp of the coconut-jaggery stuffing and fill it in the dough
*Get the pleats together to form a bundle
*Secure it by pinching and making it pointed
*Place the modak in steamer leaving spaces in between
*Cover and steam the modak for ten minutes or till a shiny texture appears on them
*They are now ready to serve
Treat your taste buds with these delicious Modak recipes this Ganesh Chaturthi.
