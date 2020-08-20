Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Simple tips to make soft modaks

If you are beginner, make sure to try with a smaller batch of modaks as it requires practice. (www.blendwithspices.com)

One of the much-awaited festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, is finally here. While every year Lord Ganesha’s arrival is celebrated with fervour, this year it is expected to be low-key affair owing to the pandemic. Nevertheless, for those who plan to bring Ganesha home we have something special for you today. Since Ganesha’s arrival is celebrated with various savouries and sweets, especially modaks which are believed to be his favourite, here are some handy tips to make the special treat. Modaks are a traditional preparation of rice flour dumplings filled with sweet coconut and jaggery filling.

*When cooking coconut and jaggery together, it is necessary to cook until all the excess moisture evaporates and begins to dry up. However, don’t overcook.

*Always use fresh desiccated coconut.

*1 cup of rice flour usually needs a little more than 1 cup of water to make the perfect dough.

*To make sure the mixture is without cracks and non-sticky, sprinkle little warm water and knead it again. This gives it a nice texture. Kneading the dough properly is the trick to make soft and crack-free modaks.

*When making dough, pour a little more than ½ cup of water to a pot or pan and add a pinch of salt and 1 tsp ghee to it and bring to a boil.

*Make sure the flame is low, and gradually add 1 cup of rice flour and mix well. The flour would become a lumpy mixture. Cover the pan and turn off the fame. Let it cool down a bit.

*Divide the portion in equal parts. Keep the dough covered with a damp cloth until used up.

*When making modak by hand, dip your fingers in a bowl of water. Take one portion which is in the form of a ball and make a dent in the center. Start by spreading the dough in a circular motion with the help of the thumb and fore fingers of both hands.

*While working on the dough, dip the fingers in water as and when needed. If the dough is sticky, it is advised to use ghee instead of water.

*Make pleats with the help of your fingers and add the inside filling in it.

*Cover the modaks with a damp cloth.

*Chef Sanjeev Kapoor advises that to check if modaks are steamed properly, touch on one side. If the outer covering is not sticking to your hands, it means it’s ready to serve.

If you are beginner, make sure to try with a smaller batch of modaks as it requires practice.

Ingredients

1 cup – Rice flour

½ cup – Water

½ tsp – Ghee

A pinch of salt

1 cup – Grated coconut

¾ cup – Jaggery

¼ tsp – Cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

½ tsp – Poppy seeds

Method

*Heat ghee. Add the grated coconut, jaggery, spices and salt and cook on a slow flame until well combined.

*Prepare a soft dough using rice flour, water and ghee.

*Roll out small discs. Place a small amount of the coconut-jaggery mixture and wrap the modak. Using a few drops of water, seal the modak properly.

*Steam modaks for about 10 minutes until the wrapper becomes translucent.

*Serve.

