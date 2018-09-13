Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Give a delectable twist to the offerings for Lord Ganesha

Make these delicious recipes for Ganesh festival. Make these delicious recipes for Ganesh festival.

India gears up to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ganesha today. As the 10-day long festival kicks off, people put on display colourfully decorated pandals, fascinating idols, music, and dance to keep up with the spirit of the celebrations. But like every Indian festival, it is ultimately the food that steals the show – from sumptuous modaks (sweet rice dumplings) to puran poli (pancakes stuffed with ghee and jaggery), the festival brings with it a variety of delights for people to enjoy.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, for those of you who are at home with your family, light up the festival with these delicious recipes and plate out a good meal for your friends and family. And for those who are away from home, you can still put your apron on, and whip up a dish or two for yourself or your friends and enjoy the feast.

These recipes are healthy, easy to make and perfect for this auspicious occasion.

Badam papitae ke kebab with pineapple salsa

By Chef Kunal Kapur, Masterchef India Judge

Ingredients:

2 cups – Raw papaya (thickly grated)

1 cup – Raw potato (thickly grated)

1/2 cup – Almond (chopped)

1 tsp – Salt

1/4 tsp – Heeng

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric

1/2tsp – Ajwain

2 tsp – Coriander (cracked)

2 tsp – Ginger (chopped)

2 tsp – Green chilly (chopped)

2 tbsp – Besan

2 tbsp – Green coriander (chopped)

2 tbsp – Oil

For the salsa:

1 cup – Pineapple (finely chopped)

1/4 cup – Onions (finely chopped)

1 tbsp – Green chillies (chopped)

1 tbsp – Green coriander (chopped)

3 tbsp – Lemon juice

1/2tsp – Salt

1/4tsp – Pepper

Method

* Apply salt to raw papaya and potato and leave aside for 5 minutes. Now press them to release water and put them on a paper towel

* Place them in a large bowl and add all the ingredients, except the oil

* Mix well and shape them into rough, thin patties. Heat oil in a pan and place the patties in medium hot oil

* Cook till the bottom caramelizes and then carefully turn the patties

* Cook them till they are crisp from outside. Remove and serve hot

* For the pineapple salsa, mix all the ingredients and serve with the kebab

Baked Almond Kofta

By Chef Kunal Kapur, Masterchef India Judge

Ingredients:

2 cups – Potato (boiled and mashed)

A pinch of Nutmeg

2 tbsp – Milk

3/4 cup – Almonds crushed

1/2 cup – Green onions (chopped)

1 tbsp – Refined flour

1 – Egg

3/4 tsp – Salt

1/2 tsp – Pepper

For the crumb:

2 – Eggs

Refined flour for rolling

Dry breadcrumbs for rolling

Method

* Place the mashed potato in a bowl and add almonds, salt, pepper, nutmeg, milk, green onions, flour, and 2 eggs

* Mix them well and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Now roll them into equal-sized koftas

* Place flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs separately in different plates

* Cover each kofta with flour and dunk them in beaten eggs. After which give them a good roll in the breadcrumbs

* Preheat an oven to 200c and bake the koftas till golden brown. Serve hot

