Rejoice! ‘Game of Thrones’ to unveil a line of wines

American fantasy drama TV series “Game of Thrones” will have its own wine to drink now.

HBO Global Licensing has announced a partnership with California wine company Vintage Wine Estates to produce a collection of “Game of Thrones” wines, including a Chardonnay, a proprietary red blend, and a reserve-style Cabernet Sauvignon, based on the hit show and its characters.

The partnership will bring Seven Kingdoms Wines next spring.

“Any fan of ‘Game of Thrones’ appreciates the role wine plays in the saga,” vintner Pat Roney, President and CEO, Vintage Wine Estates, said in a statement.

On “Game of Thrones”, the Lannisters are frequently seen enjoying wine throughout the series, but wine is factored into scenes set in regions of Westeros from Dorne to The Reach.

Tyrion Lannister’s wit sharpens and wisdom grows deeper when a wine is in the mix.

“Given the prominent role of wine on ‘Game of Thrones’ and our previous success in the beverage category, an officially licensed wine for the show feels like a natural extension for our fans,” explained Jeff Peters, Director of Licensing and Retail for HBO.

“Game of Thrones wines most definitely will add to the fan experience as the battle for the Iron Throne heats up heading into the final seasons.”

Before the wines, the popular and Emmy-award winning TV series also has beer in its name. Surely, the chance to taste the exclusive flavours of the series-inspired drinks is hard to resist by fans.

Season seven of the series will return to Star World Premiere HD in summer 2017.

