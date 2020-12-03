Vegans, enjoy sugar-free gajar ka halwa with this easy recipe

Nothing beats this classic carrot pudding. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Mufflers, warm blankets, gloves and gajar ka halwa are some of our favourite things about winters! Yes, you might find that list a bit odd, but winters are incomplete without indulging in freshly-made gajar ka halwa. However, if you are a vegan and have been thinking of alternatives to make the sweet delicacy without cow’s milk, we are here to help. Not only do we have a vegan recipe, but also one which is sugar-free.

So why wait any longer, check out the recipe and enjoy delicious gajar ka halwa in no time!

Ingredients

500 g – Grated carrot

½ cup – Ground cashew nuts

20 g – Pistachios

20 g – Blanched almonds

2 tbsp – Cardamom powder

30 g – Raisins

1.5 cup – Almond milk

A few strands of saffron

100 g – Date paste (soak 13-14 dates in 4 tbsp of lukewarm water)

Steps

*Place a thick, flat pan on low-medium heat and cook grated carrots for a while. Then pour in the almond milk as per the measurement and mix until the milk has been soaked by the carrots.

*Next, add the dates paste, raisins, cashews and mix nicely. Finally, add saffron and blanched almonds and cook.

*To this, add cardamom powder and pistachios and transfer to a bowl once it slightly cools down. Enjoy!

