Fuss-free, healthy samosa pastry rolls for your chai-time cravings

Samosas are, undoubtedly, one of the country’s favourite tea-time snacks. The conical, deep fried, potato-stuffed goodness is hard to beat when you are craving for something that doesn’t only satiate your hunger but leaves you feeling content. It’s deceptively simple and one of the most ubiquitous food items in India.

If you are a true samosa lover, but can’t afford to put in the time and effort behind its preparation, there is an alternate way to enjoy the samosa, albeit in a deconstructed and reimagined avatar.

This samosa roll recipe, shared by New York based food content creator Chaheti, is a cheat recipe that uses the same filling as samosas, but instead of kneading, rolling out the dough, and deep frying it, you spread out the filling on a store-bought puff pastry sheet and bake it, much like cinnamon rolls.

Let’s check out the recipe.

SAMOSA PASTRY ROLLS

INGREDIENTS

-2 large gold potatoes, cooked and mashed

– 1 red onion, finely diced

– 4 garlic cloves, minced

– Small knob of ginger, grated

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– ½ cup frozen peas

– ½ tsp cumin seeds

– ¼ tsp fennel seeds (optional)

– Pinch of hing (asafoetida) – optional

– ¼ tsp turmeric powder

– ¼ tsp red chili powder (dark, kashmiri, or paprika)

– ½ tsp garam masala

– ½ tsp amchur (mango powder)

– Salt to taste

– 1 bunch cilantro, chopped

– Puff pastry sheet, thawed in the fridge

– Egg wash (1 egg with a splash of water)

METHOD

Add oil to a hot pan, followed by cumin and fennel seeds. Then add onions, garlic, chilies and sauté for a min. Add turmeric, red chili powder, garam masala, and salt, sautéing for a few minutes. Then, add peas and potatoes and cook for a few minutes. Top with mango powder. You can also substitute it with lime or lemon, or add both. Top it with some cilantro. Spread over a large plate or tray and cool in the fridge for 20-30 min. Alternatively, you can also make this ahead of time. Preheat your oven and roll out your puff pastry sheet on a flour dusted surface so it doesn’t stick. Quickly spread your filling mixture, leaving space on the edges to seal. Top with more cilantro. Gently start rolling into a tight log. Optional – cover in plastic wrap and pop in the freezer for 10-15 minutes so it firms up to make for easy cutting and handling. Cut into half inch or so rolls. Place on a parchment lined tray and bake for 15-20 min until golden. You can also brush them with either egg wash or some melted butter for a glossy finish.

