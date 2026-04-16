Functional nutritionist says combining black coffee with these spices can be a ‘smart’ move: ‘It can do more than just wake you up’

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Many of us prefer a shot of black coffee to kickstart our mornings. But according to functional nutritionist Reshmi Verma, black coffee does more than that, especially when it is combined with certain Indian spices. “Your coffee can do more than just wake you up. As a functional nutritionist, I use black coffee as a base to support metabolism, gut health, blood sugar, and even mood, just by adding the right ingredients. Swipe through these 4 powerful combos and make your coffee work for you, not just with you,” Verma said in an Instagram post.
But do these work?
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and certified diabetes educator, said she finds the concept of “smart coffee” — combining black coffee with functional ingredients like cacao, cinnamon, ginger, or cloves — both scientifically promising and nutritionally sound when used mindfully.
“Black coffee itself is a rich source of chlorogenic acids and antioxidants, supporting metabolic and cognitive health. Adding natural ingredients, when free from added sugars or artificial additives, can synergistically enhance their benefits,” said Malhotra.
For example, cinnamon supports blood sugar regulation and has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity.
Ginger exhibits anti-inflammatory and digestive properties, and may aid in reducing nausea, while cloves are potent in eugenol and may contribute to improved gut and immune health.
Similarly, raw cocoa (cacao) is rich in flavonoids that support cardiovascular functioning, according to Malhotra.
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However, while these combinations can enhance the health value of coffee, one must consider individual tolerance to caffeine and spices. “Overuse may pose risks over time. Also, these additions should not substitute balanced nutrition or clinical line of treatment,” said Malhotra.
In moderation, smart coffee can serve as a wellness-supporting beverage—an enjoyable, functional upgrade to traditional coffee for those seeking added health benefits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.