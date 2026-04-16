Functional nutritionist says combining black coffee with these spices can be a ‘smart’ move: ‘It can do more than just wake you up’

Here's what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Many of us prefer a shot of black coffee to kickstart our mornings. But according to functional nutritionist Reshmi Verma, black coffee does more than that, especially when it is combined with certain Indian spices. “Your coffee can do more than just wake you up. As a functional nutritionist, I use black coffee as a base to support metabolism, gut health, blood sugar, and even mood, just by adding the right ingredients. Swipe through these 4 powerful combos and make your coffee work for you, not just with you,” Verma said in an Instagram post.

According to her, the combination of coffee and cacao powder helps lift mood.

Coffee and cloves help soothe the gut and reduce bloating.

Coffee and ginger powder can aid in weight loss.

Coffee and Ceylon cinnamon help improve insulin sensitivity, which is better for sugar control.

But do these work?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietitian and certified diabetes educator, said she finds the concept of “smart coffee” — combining black coffee with functional ingredients like cacao, cinnamon, ginger, or cloves — both scientifically promising and nutritionally sound when used mindfully.