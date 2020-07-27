Include these foods in your diet to boost nervous and immune system, says FSSAI

FSSAI recommended eating walnuts to boost immunity. (Source: getty images) FSSAI recommended eating walnuts to boost immunity. (Source: getty images)

When it comes to boosting your immunity, what you eat plays a very important role. After recommending vitamin C-rich plant-based foods, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has now suggested including vitamin B-rich plant-based foods to one’s diet to stay healthy.

“To strengthen your nervous and immune system, add Vitamin-B rich, plant-based food to your diet from today,” FSSAI wrote on Twitter. Here are the suggested foods that you can eat:

*Walnuts

*Ragi

*Arhar dal

*Groundnut

*Banana

*Fortified wheat flour

Foods rich in vitamin B are also known to promote cell health, growth of red blood cells, good eyesight, good digestion, brain health and good cardiovascular health, besides boosting energy levels, according to Healthline.

Here are some specific health benefits of the foods recommended by FSSAI:

Walnuts: Rich in monosaturated fats, walnuts help bring down the LDL or bad cholesterol levels in the body. They are rich in linolenic acid, which helps lower the risk of heart disease. They also help reduce inflammation that could otherwise lead to chronic diseases.

Ragi: It has low glycemic index, high dietary fibre, and antioxidants. It is also a rich source of calcium and iron that play a role in boosting immunity.

Arhar dal: Also known as toor dal, it is rich in healthy carbohydrates, fibre and protein. A 2015 study in Clinical Diabetes suggested that it helps lower the risk of type 2 diabetes as well. Arhar is also known to improve bowel regularity and reduce the risk of heart disease, according to livestrong.com.

Groundnut: Rich in protein, this helps burn calories aiding weight loss. It also has some healthy fats that are good for the heart. Besides, it helps boost energy levels. According to a 2015 study by Maastricht University, eating groundnuts also protects against early death from cancer.

Banana: This mostly consists of water and carbohydrates. The pectin and resistant start content in banana helps moderate blood sugar levels, research has shown. They are also rich in antioxidants which reduce the risk of heart disease and degenerative illnesses.

Fortified wheat flour: Eating this prevents nutritional deficiencies in the body. Iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 added to this kind of wheat flour helps in blood formation and fights anaemia, as per ffrc.fssai.gov.in.

