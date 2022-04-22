Breakfast recipe: Try this FSSAI-recommended vegetable sorghum pancake today

April 22, 2022 10:00:27 am
Despite there being numerous healthy breakfast recipes to choose from, many people still feel confused every morning. Preparing something healthy, filling, as well as tasty can sometimes feel like a task. The same applies to healthy post-workout snacks that will help you refuel your body.
FSSAI recently shared a recipe for vegetable sorghum pancake that can solve both of those problems, and all you need are some simple pantry essentials.
Try this delicious Vegetable Sorghum Pancake Recipe.#RecipeRavivaar#EatRightIndia@MoHFW_INDIA @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/WXYM1vxUVw
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) April 3, 2022
It also shared that these pancakes pack in 6g protein, 42g carbohydrates, only 2g fat, and a total of 215 Kcal energy.
Let’s check out the recipe:
VEGETABLE SORGHUM PANCAKE
Ingredients
* ¼ cup wheat flour
* ¼ cup sorghum flour
* ¼ cup finely chopped onions
* ¼ cup finely chopped tomatoes
* ¼ cup sweet corn
*3 tsp oil
For green chutney
*1½ tbsp ginger and green chilli paste
*2 tbsp coriander
*Salt to taste
Method
- Blend the sweet corn coarsely.
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and add approximately ¾ cups of water to make a thick batter.
- Heat a non-stick tava and put ¼ tsp oil in it.
- Put a ladle of the batter and spread it in circular motion to make a round pancake.
- Cook on low flame until it turns golden on both sides.
- Repeat with the remaining batter to make 3 more pancakes.
- For the green chutney, grind the green chilli and ginger paste with the coriander and some salt.
- Serve the pancakes hot with the green chutney. Enjoy!
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-