Friday, April 22, 2022
Breakfast recipe: Try this FSSAI-recommended vegetable sorghum pancake today

It also shared that these pancakes pack in 6g protein, 42g carbohydrates, only 2g fat, and a total of 215 Kcal energy.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2022 10:00:27 am
sorghum millet pancake recipeSave this recipe for the next time you're looking for something healthy and savoury to eat. (Photo: Pexels)

Despite there being numerous healthy breakfast recipes to choose from, many people still feel confused every morning. Preparing something healthy, filling, as well as tasty can sometimes feel like a task. The same applies to healthy post-workout snacks that will help you refuel your body.

FSSAI recently shared a recipe for vegetable sorghum pancake that can solve both of those problems, and all you need are some simple pantry essentials.

Let’s check out the recipe:

VEGETABLE SORGHUM PANCAKE

Ingredients

* ¼ cup wheat flour
* ¼ cup sorghum flour
* ¼ cup finely chopped onions
* ¼ cup finely chopped tomatoes
* ¼ cup sweet corn
*3 tsp oil

For green chutney

*1½ tbsp ginger and green chilli paste
*2 tbsp coriander
*Salt to taste

Method

  1. Blend the sweet corn coarsely.
  2. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and add approximately ¾ cups of water to make a thick batter.
  3. Heat a non-stick tava and put ¼ tsp oil in  it.
  4. Put a ladle of the batter and spread it in circular motion to make a round pancake.
  5. Cook on low flame until it turns golden on both sides.
  6. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 3 more pancakes.
  7. For the green chutney, grind the green chilli and ginger paste with the coriander and some salt.
  8. Serve the pancakes hot with the green chutney. Enjoy!

