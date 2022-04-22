Breakfast recipe: Try this FSSAI-recommended vegetable sorghum pancake today

Despite there being numerous healthy breakfast recipes to choose from, many people still feel confused every morning. Preparing something healthy, filling, as well as tasty can sometimes feel like a task. The same applies to healthy post-workout snacks that will help you refuel your body.

FSSAI recently shared a recipe for vegetable sorghum pancake that can solve both of those problems, and all you need are some simple pantry essentials.

It also shared that these pancakes pack in 6g protein, 42g carbohydrates, only 2g fat, and a total of 215 Kcal energy.

Let’s check out the recipe:

VEGETABLE SORGHUM PANCAKE

Ingredients

* ¼ cup wheat flour

* ¼ cup sorghum flour

* ¼ cup finely chopped onions

* ¼ cup finely chopped tomatoes

* ¼ cup sweet corn

*3 tsp oil

For green chutney

*1½ tbsp ginger and green chilli paste

*2 tbsp coriander

*Salt to taste

Method

Blend the sweet corn coarsely. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and add approximately ¾ cups of water to make a thick batter. Heat a non-stick tava and put ¼ tsp oil in it. Put a ladle of the batter and spread it in circular motion to make a round pancake. Cook on low flame until it turns golden on both sides. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 3 more pancakes. For the green chutney, grind the green chilli and ginger paste with the coriander and some salt. Serve the pancakes hot with the green chutney. Enjoy!

