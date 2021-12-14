Simple test to find out if sella rice is adulterated; take a look

Food adulteration is a common problem and one must be mindful. Your everyday kitchen items can come to you with foreign particles in them, so before consumption, check and clean the product so that it does not lead to health issues.

And with tips and some help from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), you can make smart purchases, too, discerning adulterated food from non-adulterated one.

Here is a simple test that FSSAI shared on Twitter, on how you can “detect turmeric adulteration in sella rice”. For the uninitiated, the white sella rice is consumed by a lot of people around the world, and typically in the eastern and southern parts of India.

The processing of the crop is done by first steaming it while it is at the paddy stage, and then drying it out before sending it for milling. This is done so that the rice can retain more minerals and vitamins, and is nutritious even after cooking.

But how can one detect turmeric presence in sella rice? FSSAI suggests doing the following:

* Take a glass plate with some sella rice on it.

* On it, add a small amount of soaked lime, also known as ‘chuna’ on the rice grains.

* If the rice is unadulterated, the soaked lime will show no change in colour.

* If the rice is adulterated, the soaked lime will change its colour to red.

Did you know about this?

