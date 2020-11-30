Make healthy beetroot and paneer salad with this quick recipe

Make a refreshing salad at home. (Representative image, source: pixabay)

Promoting healthy eating habits, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to social media to share a healthy and delicious salad recipe. Made with beetroot, paneer (cottage cheese) and carrots, the salad is loaded with nutrients derived from each of the ingredients.

Beetroot and carrot contain lutein, beta-carotene and alpha that are good for the heart. Together, they help improve digestion and relieve constipation. Paneer or cottage cheese, on the other hand, is rich in protein, and has a positive effect on muscle quality and metabolism, research has shown.

Try this beetroot and paneer salad recommended by FSSAI:

Ingredients for salad

4 medium – Beetroot

2 medium – Carrot

60 gm – Paneer

3 tbsp – Roasted peanuts

1 handful – Fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Lemon vinaigrette

For lemon vinaigrette

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Olive oil

2 – Garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp – Black pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Salad

*Boil the beetroot on medium heat for 35 mins or until it can be easily pierced through with a knife.

*The skin will peel off. After removing the skin of the beetroot, chop it into cubes and do the same with the paneer.

*Grate the carrots and keep ready in a bowl.

*Roughly chop the coriander.

*In a mixing bowl, combine beetroot, paneer, carrot, coriander and peanuts with lemon vinaigrette and serve.

Lemon vinaigrette

*Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk slightly.

Tip: Refrigerate the salad for a couple of minutes before serving.

When are you trying this?

