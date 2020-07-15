Follow these useful tips by FSSAI to keep packaged milk clean

Boil milk before consumption. (Source: getty images) Boil milk before consumption. (Source: getty images)

Of late, there has been some debate about coronavirus spreading through foods, especially raw or frozen foods. China, for instance, recently found that samples of imported shrimp and salmon tested positive for coronavirus. Nevertheless, it is always better to take adequate precautions before consuming any food item, by cleaning, heating or cooking it.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared some guidelines on how to keep packaged milk clean. Studies earlier have also concluded that the virus could stay up to 24 hours on cardboards and up to three days on plastic.

So, here are some tips to follow when you use a packet of milk:

Here are some simple tips to keep in mind for keeping packaged milk clean.#EatRightIndia #HealthForAll #SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/r01WhnOCtA — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 13, 2020

* The first thing to remember is to maintain a safe distance with the milkman, suggests FSSAI. One should check if the milkman is wearing a mask.

* Secondly, once you receive the packet, wash it thoroughly with water.

* Do not cut the packet immediately; let it dry off or the external surface water is likely to pour into the pan.

* Before pouring the milk into the pan, wash your hands with soap and water.

* Cut the milk packet, pour the milk into a pan and heat it to boil.

A while ago, FSSAI also suggested some tips for washing fruits and vegetables properly before consumption, to ensure safety.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd