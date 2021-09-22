FSSAI launches logo for vegan foods; know more about it here

Considering the rise in veganism and, as such, the consumption of vegan food products, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced a new logo to “help consumers easily identify and differentiate from non-vegan foods.”

The new green-coloured logo has a ‘V’ inscribed (in the middle of a square box) with a small plant on top of it and vegan written at the bottom. The design is such, informed FSSAI, that it resonates with the current logo (that has a dot in the middle of a square) for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products.

In a Twitter post, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the logo and said, “@FSSAIIndia launched a logo for vegan foods to help consumers easily identify and differentiate from non-vegan foods. This will empower the people to make informed food choices.”

FSSAI already has logos for vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, which are dots in green and brown colours, respectively.

“Earlier, we had logos for vegetarian (green dot) and non-vegetarian foods (brown dot). We have a growing movement towards veganism, so, we have come out with a vegan logo,” FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal told ANI while launching the logo.

The logo has been developed by Kruti Manish Rathore of Mount Caramel College, Bengaluru who is pursuing Masters in Food Science and Nutrition.

All vegan products will now be required to carry the logo on their packaging.

What is veganism?

“Veganism (vegan diet) is a kind of lifestyle that attempts to exclude all forms of meat and products that are derived from animals, since the vegan society thinks all animals have the right to be free of human use, be it for food, clothes, or any other useful purposes,” Ruchi Sharma, nutritionist, and founder of EAT.FIT.REPEAT told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

The movement has been gaining steam in India of late and several companies have been launching products such as plant-based meat, plant-based beverages, and more. A recent example has been Reteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Imagine Meats venture which has been garnering a lot of attention owing to its plant-based meat offerings. Some of the other popular brands include Urban Platter, RAW Pressery, Epigamia, Ahimsa Food, Vegeta Gold among others.

According to Sharma, some vegetarians consume animal by-products that do not involve slaughtering, “such as milk, eggs or honey”. Veganism, however, does not allow the consumption of any animal-derived product, be it “milk, honey, meat, eggs, whey, casein, or even products like leather, silk, beeswax, latex, soaps, etc., that involve the use of animals”.

