FSSAI launches ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ logo: Know all about it here

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launched the ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ logo on the occasion of World Food Safety Day on June 7. According to him, the logo, just like any other standard logo on food products, would allow for “easy identification” and create a “unique identity of ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ .” This measure is also likely to “reinforce quality” of Ayurvedic products.

“This comprehensive initiative will ensure manufacturing of quality Ayurveda food products and help in expanding the international market for Make-In-India products. The Ministry of Ayush is confident these regulations will further strengthen India’s global positioning as a custodian of Ayush system,” a Press Information Bureau statement, dated May 12, 2022, read.

What does the logo stand for?

According to Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahar) Regulations, 2021 from FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), Ayurveda Aahar is food prepared in accordance with the recipes or ingredients and/or processes as per methods described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda listed under ‘Schedule A’ of these regulations.

It also includes products which have other botanical ingredients in accordance with the concept of Ayurvedic Aahar but does not include Ayurvedic drugs or proprietary Ayurvedic medicines and medicinal products, cosmetics, narcotic or psychotropic substances, herbs listed under Schedule E of Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules 1945 thereunder, metals based Ayurvedic drugs or medicines, bhasma or pishti and any other ingredients notified by the Authority from time to time, the draft regulations note.

Why this logo?

*In the logo, the Hindi letter Aa, and English letter ‘A’ have been combined in such a way that they appear to be single form. According to FSSAI, the design of the logo is such that it contains initial letters of the words Ayurveda and Aahar in Devnagari and English.

*Symbolic 5 leaves represent five elements — ether, air, water, fire, and Earth.

*Colour green stands for natural, biotic, wholesome, herbal, and organic.

How can food operators get the logo?

FSSAI shall constitute an expert committee under the Ministry of Ayush consisting of relevant experts including representatives of FSSAI for providing recommendation on approval of claims and products and the committee shall also empower to address concerns regarding registration or licensing or certification or laboratory accreditation or testing or quality issues related to “Ayurveda Aahara”, according to PIB statement.

“Food business operator to adhere quality parameters for the ingredients as per the criteria defined under Food Safety and Standards Regulations, relevant BIS specifications,” it added.

